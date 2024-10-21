A fun glimpse on this project. Salt, lipids, and colloidal LNP's.
Just some mind blowing images before I carry on all night, too cool, had to post.
Unstable lipid assembly processes seen having interaction with salt seeds that have formed at the edge of the cover slip. The Fast Green dye and COVID-19 RAT swab in enhanced dark field sure does look amazing.
another crystal above
below shows complex integration of self assembled material faintly aligning within the the salt crystal.
Lamellar vesicles forming the usual think complex membrane below.
below is the bright field view showing aggregation of dye near crystal formation.
Will save explaining for when it is time, but just had to share this pretty display with you guys in the middle of things.
These are so bizarre but beautiful and so much to see within all the layers of details.
I particularly like image 6....
Am I the only one who sees a little fairy in a black dress riding upon a crystal colloidal hummingbird?
These features seem very chaotic overall...like they just don't go together and are jarring.
Image 7, what is the eerie vapour looking haze representative of, just back in along the left side along and adjacent the edge line? Cloudy haze? Very prominent in image 3.
Thankyou for giving us so much to explore. The dyes gives so much deeper layers of features
