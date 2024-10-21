Unstable lipid assembly processes seen having interaction with salt seeds that have formed at the edge of the cover slip. The Fast Green dye and COVID-19 RAT swab in enhanced dark field sure does look amazing.

another crystal above

below shows complex integration of self assembled material faintly aligning within the the salt crystal.

Lamellar vesicles forming the usual think complex membrane below.

below is the bright field view showing aggregation of dye near crystal formation.

Will save explaining for when it is time, but just had to share this pretty display with you guys in the middle of things.

Please support with KO-FI Thank you !

Share

Leave a comment