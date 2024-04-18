Watch below……………. Davids Website link for HD video link. HD link here

We have seen many products unpack at multiple stages while investigating the blood and other sources. An important point is to see how this stuff can unfold from what still seems to be consistent on many levels with hydrogel. Here we can see the cell structures being formed so they can begin constructing. There are many cell types and the complexity extends with time. It is pretty obvious we are not looking at a simple drug delivery system. This is a highly complex material with long chains of programmed productivity. Looking at our other work it still seems that all the materials being formed are in line with what you would expect to see from complex nanotechnology that would enable huge biological alteration and the fabrication of liquid computing systems.

It is interesting to me to also imagine what hydrogel would look like if it fell from the sky. (Not something we are studying) But interesting none the less.

We saw these fibers forming in straight lines down a set of large new tires somewhere recently. They were not there the day before or any other days. They were only on one side of the tires, there were no spiders and these tires were set on open space concrete. For giggles we put these webs on a slide and viewed them. I was not surprised to see that there various colours of strand and all kinds of weird products forming off of these web structures. Essentially it looks very much like the polymerized material we have been looking at in blood and other products. I think it is fair to say this is definitely not spidroin based web produced by spiders. So what is it? I have to look at all the chemtrail news that is going on and agree that this is what a hydrogel may do if it were sprayed and then began to assemble or polymerize out of its desired form. I do not study the chemtrails but I am aware of the 30 years research on them from great folks like Clifford Carnicom. I bet what I think I am seeing is exactly what I am thinking though.

Below is an image taken today of the clouds with serious zoom. I could not believe how stringy the clouds were and some were redish pink. I thought i would just ad my two cents on what I think is going on since it bugs me too. I am seeing small fibers accumulating everywhere I go and it is a scary thought.

