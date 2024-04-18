A short video with David and I explaining part of our work so far.
Whats in the shots, water, on Rapid antigen tests, and more.
Davids Website link for HD video link.
We have seen many products unpack at multiple stages while investigating the blood and other sources. An important point is to see how this stuff can unfold from what still seems to be consistent on many levels with hydrogel. Here we can see the cell structures being formed so they can begin constructing. There are many cell types and the complexity extends with time. It is pretty obvious we are not looking at a simple drug delivery system. This is a highly complex material with long chains of programmed productivity. Looking at our other work it still seems that all the materials being formed are in line with what you would expect to see from complex nanotechnology that would enable huge biological alteration and the fabrication of liquid computing systems.
It is interesting to me to also imagine what hydrogel would look like if it fell from the sky. (Not something we are studying) But interesting none the less.
We saw these fibers forming in straight lines down a set of large new tires somewhere recently. They were not there the day before or any other days. They were only on one side of the tires, there were no spiders and these tires were set on open space concrete. For giggles we put these webs on a slide and viewed them. I was not surprised to see that there various colours of strand and all kinds of weird products forming off of these web structures. Essentially it looks very much like the polymerized material we have been looking at in blood and other products. I think it is fair to say this is definitely not spidroin based web produced by spiders. So what is it? I have to look at all the chemtrail news that is going on and agree that this is what a hydrogel may do if it were sprayed and then began to assemble or polymerize out of its desired form. I do not study the chemtrails but I am aware of the 30 years research on them from great folks like Clifford Carnicom. I bet what I think I am seeing is exactly what I am thinking though.
Below is an image taken today of the clouds with serious zoom. I could not believe how stringy the clouds were and some were redish pink. I thought i would just ad my two cents on what I think is going on since it bugs me too. I am seeing small fibers accumulating everywhere I go and it is a scary thought.
Great gents, well done!
Personally I am sure the primary source is airborne, and I am glad to see your observation of the 'stringy clouds'. After all, If it's in the air it's in everything and explains why almost every food and water based items are loaded.
To get a good collection of these fibers you can collect the runoff from the condenser on your air conditioner A/C. You will find the water dripping off is loaded with these fibers, as I have.
What I have found interesting is, initially it is clear gell, and can be a little difficult to see, but if you stir it a little it turns black in color. It may take a couple of days, but you should soon get quite a gell layer building in the base of a collection container.
I should also add they appear to be heavily concentrated in water vapor. In time of increased humidity my EMF sensitivity sky rockets.
Under traditional microscope (which is all I have) they appear as matted fibers.
I hope this also helps others to collect and test.
Wow how wonderful to see you both we all follow & listen intently to your research as it unfolds every day & how lovely to see the bright stars you both are in person
Congratulations on your first video release together it was very informative & factually science based … you have no idea how good it felt to us all to learn that we (do not )
have robots inside our bodies.. !
that the dots are indeed
Complex nano particles .
Dr Anna is telling the world on many video formats that we all have robots inside us which is very upsetting. And created a sense of futility in our consciousness
We love her work but she needs to change her robot terminology to (complex nano dots)
As it’s purely assumption to name something
Without establishing the fact ..
the work you guys are doing is very uplifting to us all & now with the latest 532 nm cold laser information coming on board & to chelate it out of the body after the cold laser treatment with your amazing discovery of sodium citrate is creating a sense of hope in our minds to deal with this attack..
which is hugely important
As what we (collectively think )ultimately creates our reality around us from the quantum field
Thank you both so much
We are many & we are watching