At this point there is only one explanation for this, since there are no natural or normal biological processes known to have these distinctly synthetic attributes observed in the frameworks assembling here. It is the Sci-Fi scenario that is in all reality whats happening to us. We are being changed at the molecular level, nano-scientists in the field of bio-mimetic and biowarfare technology will likely recognize these materials or at least their synthetic markers as I do from intense and dedicated study of these materials we have all been seeing in blood. Unfortunately, they wont say anything because it is safer that way, or so they thought. It is happening to you too guys, whats safe there? When did the whole world become cowards to the core? speak up, or soon you will forever hold your peace anyway!

Mostly unvaccinated samples. Remember to be nice to the vaccinated, you are not a pure blood if nobody has blood without this material assembling in it. It is not primarily meant to kill, it is meant to reconfigure and alter the human body. I will save the explanations and other information for streams and live material coming soon. Most who have followed have seen some description of the material and behavior in regards to known synthetic constructs. But i wanted to share this stuff with those who will take it seriously while working away still. The Darkfield modifications are of course valid and proving to offer superior darkfield imaging of materials we couldn’t see so accurately before. Biological reasoning is now completely out of the window thanks to this modification alone.

The material forming in RBC’s from this collage are not possible without major alteration or repurposing of the RBC membrane. See versions of the DOD’s (altered) synthetic blood (not the powdered transfusion blood).

Dismantled white cells and RBC’s transition through assembly and alteration phases. The variance in the membranes transitioning from the natural state to the metallic/polymer like appearance is known to synthetic cells, not natures.

Above: The cluster forming polymersomes or similar micro-cell structures are known to Lyme disease (Another public experiment which began in 1954-ish). Now we have it, a construct of self synthesizing cell constructs. See how they unpack from a hybrid-like nanoparticle structure. Bare in mind that my modified microscope can achieve usable visual observation down to 188nm.

Further RBC images showing non-human cell like behavior and appearance. The material inside is devastating to observe.

Here is another image exploiting what was thought in the past to be chronic disease or blebbing from Lyme disease. Note the unusual optical colours and the fact these morphologies are well known to synthetic sciences and biowarfare specialists. These are chains of liposomes. Pleomorphic bacterial forms were in most recent years proven to be lipid material, not shape-shifting bacterial forms. Now why would science make unfounded claims regarding something that could potentially be a biowarfare related self assembly construct which could replicate a persistent disease or even hold the same properties required to deploy something as complicated as self-assembling nanotechnology?

A hybridized and extremely complicated lamellar vesicle seen in blood. it furthers the creation of exotic hybrid lipid/gel networks internally. The membrane comprised of similar material;s to what is seen within the internals. Those materials in the membrane are clearly showing signs that they differ by function mostly, not colour or visual appearance.

As membranes move through blood, shrink, destabilize by dehydration, PH, osmotic stress, and other variables, we see the synthetic hallmarks of known non-biological materials exploited by polarized microscopy (not always required to see). Yes, there are papers showing these kinds of break down components behaving this exact way where synthetic advanced polymeric products are used in these designs.

Just outside the cover slip area a grayscale image shows more exploits of unnatural cell appearance and morphology.

See the blue bars or dumbbell forms? Those were also claimed at one point to be a different Lyme parasite alongside the other form, a squiggly spirochete. All forms are seen in synthetic papers with the strings of pearls, blebs, etc. They are break down components of synthetic material.

Another solid structure which has all the hall markings of polymers that have solidified with ordered self-assembly material inside. Nature doesn’t make these, this is known.

I thank you all for supporting, re-posting, and trying to help me get further lab analysis. I have really appreciated every single person that saw I wanted to know everything about this material and how we address it. To those of you who have shown a sense of community responsibility and taken faith in my efforts, just know that you all helped progress towards these fantastic images and all the other findings over time, that wasn’t just me. Thank you so much !

Thanks to your support I have:

Provided answers for structural and visual identification which have stuck and been used by other researchers since before last year. Yes, see my older posts and you’ll notice they pre-date other researchers who dont seem to point anyone to my work and instead use it for their own subscriber baiting.

I have observed properties and synthetic markers using polarized light microscopy.

Dye techniques have shown exotic material presence, extreme complexity, and many synthetic behaviors.

I built the worlds most powerful darkfield microscope just so I could see what we are looking at in highest possible realistic and accurate representation. This new imagery alone should be proof enough of synthetic body wide alteration. We can now see what prior we could not typically see well enough to know if this material was natural or not. This is a massive achievement for which i did not expect such good results as what was achieved.

Shown attributes and features of membranes and their complex programmed multi-layer compartments.

I discovered that sodium citrate interferes with synthetic calcium ion based hijacking, nearly 2 years ago now. I still take mine every day and do not function well without it.

This list could get rather lengthy in all truth, but my point is:

I am aloud to say this and it is the right thing to do, since if I dont get recognition for my efforts then I also dont get the support to do more. I dont charge subscription because information should be free and helping is a voluntary choice. There is a shed load of data coming which I think people will then realize I have been focused on this. You cant post everything as you find it, you sometimes have to save it for later and build it up into something tangible and true to what ever degree the situation needs.

Any further help will from those who can shall definitely result in full spectral scans and results if we can get there. These materials are stealth materials and they are known to not show up well or at all using certain forms of spectrometer analysis unless the preparation of the sample is different to what everyone has been doing already. Acids or other breakdown agents may be needed to exploit materials hiding in doped stealth layers. Yes, that’s real and known in the world of nanotechnology. Adding layers, using complex unfolding systems or scaffolds, and other complex design methods change how chemical analysis works. You can make stealth agents!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

look out for the videos and interviews coming soon



