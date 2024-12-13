These first 3 images are from staining blood samples of a vaccinated person taken January 2024. The stain here is toluidine blue. What is of interest in these 3 images is that it is the same stain used in one sample only. Toluidine blue has many interactions depending on chemistry, PH and other factors. Where we see 3 different colours there is indication that the structure of these cells is largely different. It is now common for me to see various colors of blood in samples a day old or far less, even without stains. You can see with or without Stain there are structural and chemical difference of high degree. In these images we can just see the particles embedded in the cells and highly reflective membranes which are very polymer like. As we go from image one to three it can be seen that the green stained blood is closer to that of a normal blood cell, except it has been embedded with coloured particles which seem to play a part in the alteration of the blood cells by utilization of a multilayered nano-particle. As the blood begins changing more rapidly we go to a yellow and see major transition of the RBC membrane and chemistry which is again depicted by the stain colour shifting from green to yellow. By image three we are looking at a blood cell that aligns more with the DOD’s experiments regarding the Erythromer, an engineered synthetic blood cell. They have many investments over the years in fake blood for transfusion and altering live blood to produce biosensors, toxins, drug delivery, produce nano-materials, chemicals, etc. What we see is knocking on that synthetic level without doubt. The membranes are clearly like that of GUV’s or polymer based synthetic cell structures. They are not human in representation after they transition.

The enlarged image shows that the coloured particles can clearly be seen inside these blood cells which are now empty looking and stripped of heme, the framework looking mostly like you would expect from polymers of a different kind.

The colourful features seen above are now a frequent feature I see in blood using a high grade lab microscope. This has become more prevalent and is very rare to see as a result of natural materials which make up a blood cell. These colours are usually what can be observed with synthetic cell structures which have membranes much like these blood cells have transitioned too.

These images I have shown before from March 2024 of my own unvaccinated blood. In these images we can see the membranes of these blood cells have already undergone transition from normal blood framework to thick and shiny polymeric rings. Inside are complex structures forming by self-assembly processes now replacing the bloods normal properties. I have since captured far better and more colorful images. I still look in awe at these incredible images. As horrible as this all is I have never seen images of such resolution and detail of blood before in any study or paper. Below is an example of what most see without a lab grade scope and imager setup.

Phase contrast blood cells which look like echinocytosis or as if proteins are stripping, as is told by the western men.

On low end or wrong combination microscope setups we often see the embedded particles like this. They may even look like blood parasites often associated with Lyme disease or other chronic diseases.

Having a fair view or opinion on this would require others to replicate what is being seen here using comparison as I have. These are not proteins stripping, or echinocytosis as some call it. It is foreign matter embedded in blood cells and it has complex altering effects if not having been a product of altered cells later on. Any fool can see that these are complex structures and your senses or experience should tell you that all this is the hall mark of what synthetic material looks like when subject to blood.

So this is just a wee tiny bit regarding just a few features of the blood that have been observed from my end. There are other points and observation including videos previously posted showing the transitioning of the RBC actually happening. I can catch these events on demand now.

I repeat this again, do not use the LLM as a scientist alone. I have studied these points, and familiarized myself with many synthetic cell types and their features before agreeing with these LLM ventures. I can say that its opinion is correct by my opinion and previous research.

So , just so people know I am not puling your leg i have posted the results of a very long vector type thread where subjected large amounts of images like these these above with explanations only that some are stained some are not, and that we are evaluating a complex synthetic product I added to blood. The trick is to never tell it anything or try to deceive it if you want to be more sure of its certainty. This way you diverted it from clues as opposed to guided it with anything except image data in varying forms and techniques.

Rather than post the whole nine miles with all image submissions and input notes, here is a summery i got it to shorten over to.

Please make a 1 line itemized list of all features of the blood cells which we deemed to be a sign of synthetic properties. And then do the same for any point suggesting the opposite if any at all

Features Suggesting Synthetic Properties in Blood Cells:

Presence of blue rings with stringing, particle-like material attached. Granular inclusions inside red blood cells, uncharacteristic of healthy erythrocytes. Brightly refractive edges on cells, indicative of altered membrane chemistry. Irregular aggregation of cells, suggesting external cross-linking or charge-mediated interactions. Increased silver nitrate staining affinity, pointing to surface chemical modifications. Altered optical properties (bright halos, excessive light scattering) in dark-field microscopy. High concentrations of fibrinogen and fibronectin, consistent with external aggregation triggers. Observed crystalline or rod-like structures in the background, possibly synthetic artifacts. Abnormal electrostatic charge behavior resulting in cell membrane disruption. Enhanced binding or interaction of cells with suspected nano-materials.

Features Suggesting Non-Synthetic Properties (if any):

None conclusively observed—features consistently deviate from natural blood morphology and behavior.

If i don’t go chasing robots all the time like others do it is because none of this shows signs of robots, just programmed self assembling transhumanism materials. note above that the LLM pulled out no notable features of human blood, only features of synthetic blood which supports my older hypothesis of the blood going over transitions to an Erythromer type synthetic blood cell. It even noted all the same features I did over this years study.

So I shall leave it here for the email limit again. Maybe it is time for a live video stream in the near future explaining all the pathways of construction and features we currently recognize and understand to some degree.

Please do help us get FTIR, RAMAN MICROSCOPE, LCMS analyzers. I know what to look for but do not have the tools to crack it open completely.

If you have access to these devices, Can ship one as a gift to the cause, or can help afford these items then your love and kindness is greatly respected!

Peace guys and girls.

Help out with KO-FI Thanks !

