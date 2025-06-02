Karl.C’s Substack

Karl.C’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
2m

Blood videos, Synthetic invasion.

No words, just a collection of down scaled video for researchers and evidence.

https://open.substack.com/pub/managainstthemicrobes/p/blood-videos-synthetic-invasion

KARL.C 2025.06.02 Mon Substack

https://substack.com/@managainstthemicrobes

Darkfield Microscopy Darkfield Field carbon GRAPHENE nano tech nano technology NANOBOTS Nanotechnology microscope

Http://planttrees.org 5.32 LIST of INVESTIGATORS Darkfield Microscopy

This isn’t a post where I intended to comment, just to share extra material. I would say enjoy, but that doesn’t feel appropriate.

Please, watch, share, and consider supporting with KO-FI so that we can enhance visuals, get analyzers, and extend discovery to solutions. Thank you for following and such !

-

A tour of blood after 30 mins. Devastating. The true signs of nanotechnology frameworks in full take over.

We are in phase 3 of 3 of the bio-digital convergence.

https://open.substack.com/pub/managainstthemicrobes/p/a-tour-of-blood-after-30-mins-devastating

KARL.C 2025.06.02 Mon Substack

https://substack.com/@managainstthemicrobes

Darkfield Microscopy Darkfield Field carbon GRAPHENE nano tech nano technology NANOBOTS Nanotechnology microscope

More than an hour of zooming around blood to show you where we are all at.

Http://planttrees.org 5.32 LIST of INVESTIGATORS Darkfield Microscopy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amy's avatar
Amy
2h

This is so bizarre.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl.C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture