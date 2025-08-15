Download Clifford's entire lab notes as a .zip - 2.8GB

I downloaded the many years of work at carnicominstitute.org, I have zipped it into one easy download file in order to share Clifford’s impressive and dedicated efforts.

and Myself had several casual conversation meetings with Clifford and I found it rather admirable that Clifford allowed us this time to share ideas or theories back then. So far I have only found Clifford’s work to be hugely revealing and to be supporting of the scenario I have been investigating solidly for nearly 5 years. What I have been able to summarize from endless staining, electrical, other experiments, and using multiple microscopy forms over the years has certainly exposed what can only be a multi-framework self-assembling system. A sensitive system that unfolds adaptively depending on its environmental setting. depending on the cell type it enters and the chemicals detected within its vicinity. It is a very durable, protective, and persistent product which shows unusually difficult to challenge mechanisms which ensure that it keeps assembling one way or another. Only specific keys in a combination have the ability to shut it off entirely from what my experiments and research have taught me so far. There maybe a simple Achilles heel, but so far there hasn’t been any implication of anything other than mild inhibition and disruption of later stage constructed materials. Even in the dish, the bi-layer-like lipid vesicles show complete resistance to non-toxic amounts of known destructive substances where lipid sciences are concerned. Only the most impressive and high-tech forms of that structural type can usually withstand the chemicals I have subject to these vesicles. They wanted this stuff to be almost impossible to stop and I believe the evidence shows the exact same intentional use of such design concepts from science literature has been employed here. I just still shudder to realize this technology has a basis in time from so long ago, but it clearly does indeed.

Clifford has provided extensive work over more than 30 years and his consistency with overlap where my efforts are concerned are highly concerning.

Implications:

First of all the relevance of Lyme/Morgellons disease becomes ever more important when observing the behavior of pandemic era materials showing up in blood and pharmaceutical products. I shall explain this further in videos and articles, but I have found the visual matches for material seen in Lyme/Morgellon papers claimed to be pleomorphic bacterial forms. These are, in more recent years, proven to not be bacterial forms and I am convinced that no such thing as pleomorphic bacterial forms ever existed. It is either a bacteria or it is not, full stop. Pleomorphic bacterial forms would serve as a great diversion from Lipid based constructs used to self-assemble, encapsulate, and continue self-replicating. From these system you birth any self-assembling system or construct. It is how viruses are made, some fancy materials, general nanotechnology products, and it is how one would create a transhumanising product which alters human physiology to integrate technology features.

Time. The implications are highly suggestive that advanced experimentation beyond public awareness has been occurring for decades. Furthermore, evidence shows environmental spreading and contamination affecting multiple life forms, not just human beings.

The suggestion that micro-plastics are showing in blood or appearing everywhere in the environment is without consideration of investigating synthetic polymers caused by destabilization and growth of nanotechnology frameworks more suitably addressed as bio-mimetic agents.

Poly-vinyl alcohol train derailment. This is interesting, during the pandemic multiple train crashes occurred in roughly 3 global locations that I know of. This is unusual and 3 times at least in a strange time is arousing my curiosity. What else was in that poly-vinyl mixture that spread so far into water supplies, surrounding land, and the environment in general. It inst surprising that since 2020 our governments have become undeniably obsessed with spraying fake fire ants, the sky, aquifers, and in china supposedly just openly spraying an unknown agent.

The sky spraying likely isn’t silver iodide alone. One issue in producing clarity here is the requirement for specific analysis and chemical testing required show the presence of layered and well designed agents like these. They don’t often show up correctly or at all using typical spectrometric methods adopted by the medical industry, blood testing labs, water and product testing labs, and most other ports. The approach taken to evaluating complex self-assembling products like these (bio-warfare type) is not the same. Various break down agents are needed to expose the broadest range of hiding and layered materials which otherwise could not be correctly detected by a nm size laser/IR beam. This is a factual concept. I believe I have seen evidence that intelligence agents have specifically designed testing systems for a suspected nano-bio-warfare agent which are tuned specifically to look for chemical markers and responses based on scientific understanding.

Without doubt what we are dealing with is a system designed to alter the human form into an augmented one, one that most likely offers wireless integration with human beings. The prime recipe for an end to humanity and the freedoms they are naturally meant to enjoy. This material is assembling more than ever in the population due to the pandemic operation roll out, and as such is now reaching a critical stage of stability in the human being. I suspect we are now entering a time where activation of this product will be fully enabled very soon indeed. This seems to tie up with the political movements synchronously occurring around the globe in an effort to cause chaos, destruction, diversion, and dis-communication of the truth. A truth regarding the pandemic that is appearing scientifically more sound at the release of every new study regarding COVID-19. Now is the time to silence and penalize the public for talking to one another as we reach a stage of understanding about this material. It is for this reason I try to rush my work together now and for that same reason that I make it easy for men and women of this world to download Clifford’s work as a whole zipped folder.

I have run clifford’s entire lab notes in to the ever so flaky and suspect AI. I have an extensive folder system containing relevant parts of my work and projects from lab notes, I have tried to see where Clifford’s work overlaps with my own and the results are shockingly significant despite the LLM not being very cooperative with deeper correlation so far. However, it has extracted very relevant info that will take me some time to cross-reference with my own and verify the plausibility. In other words, it isn’t using the LLM/AI to do my work. It is using it to compare notes and findings and this where LLM’s succeed more so than asking it “what is in this image, or sample”. You wont get far there, but you may get suggestive leads. I will share my conversation and project arrangement for others to view on another post.

I am struggling to put together all my lab notes, finalize and repeat certain relevant experiments, correlate new data, and structure what I know so far. I will say, what is floating in my head with the side fragments forgotten but still partly in my notes paints a horrifying scenario which most of the world is not ready to accept because of being sheltered from technological advances made by our global organizations in power of everything we call life. It isn’t pretty, it may be too late to do anything given the current global political infrastructure silencing the planet as it is right now. This means, we are close to the main event and they are preparing to unleash the chaos package on us all.

As the wonderful women who created ‘Fall of the cabal’ 28 volume series quoted before her death “They will seem like your savior, but they will be the same wolves in sheep’s clothing pretending to be on your side’. In effect those were her words and she was only using her common sense or logic to present a scenario that has repeated over history. Good cop/bad cop, good politician/bad politician, gives us 1% lower taxes and quietly signs agendas/Taxes us more and clearly seems to take freedoms, etc. It is all an act and my favorite comedy go to is the show ‘the statesman’ from Rick Mayal, deceased UK comedian. He wasn’t joking, he was mocking how the governments work and framing it as comedy. Then there is the controversial film ’ One by one’ where he explains everything we have experienced with the pandemic as it happened before its time, 2014. I encourage folks to watch the originally banned video and provide the link, if you don’t you are missing out on something very profound.

Watch - ONE BY ONE - RIK MAYAL - RIP

I shall leave you with some recent images that give away the undeniable fact that what

, myself,

and others have been researching for so long are indeed your worst sci-fi movie nightmare. Bio-mimetic systems producing multiple technological framework scaffolding within human beings and other life forms.

These are what tissue scaffolding and advanced nanotechnology frameworks look like like when they are assembling on a slide. In this case today’s images were taken from a clean slide left out over night. This is the exact same material we have been observing in blood for so long, also in pharmaceutical products. The level of contamination is currently beyond all imaginable scales.

Hybrid-LNP’s are expanding into hybridized lipid sub units, they are polymerically chained. These processes have recently been found in an explainable form that fits with all other activity seen in these samples. I enjoy sharing that soon.

The image above highlights the ability of this material to form a range of different morhologies dependent on the chemical environment, but sure enough endless microscopy is beginning to show a pattern where the original Hybrid-LNP is clearly associated with later stage forms of assembly. They only major reasoning so far has shown to be the a case of where this material is placed and what it is subject to in samples. Each singular LNP unit seems to be able to choose a selective path or construction role based on external variables.

A micro-plastic from pollution, on my slide? Nope, this is not passable in anyway as an inert simple polymer fiber. There are unique structures spaced by templated ordering inside, the fiber secrets lipid vesicles, and it also has materials forming and shedding from it at the outer borders of the structure.

That is a template of active synthetic agents, not solid or permanent textile fibers and plastics which are typically not reversible.

These hybrid networks will pull together and form solid phase polymers, showing their ordered material contents inside. This isn’t easy to see without very high-end darkfield setups and industrial imaging cameras. They look much simpler and less suspect without this level of detailed observation.

Another showing unique crystalline structures forming as part of its confused and misplaced or forced assembly in the sample. “I don’t belong here, I’m supposed to be scaffolding out in cells and tissues as a replacement or integrated structural system!”

Another sheeted structure known to not match biological profiles, exactly the same indications as in blood and pharmaceutical samples.

The large aggregated polymer membranes seen shuffling across slide samples can leave revealing features when destabilized by unbalanced chemistry it its local environment. Here we see phase separation and the distinct polymerization of hydrogel or proteinaceous constructive materials.

I thank everyone again for supporting reseacrh of those who show concern and dedication. Please visit Clifford’s site, watch ‘One by one’, and consider supporting the purchase of either parts for my FT-IR chemical spectrometer or a new replacement. We must find agents that will collapse or disrupt each framework and the self-synthesizing encapsulation system that keeps it going on further and further. You can help, and so far everything we have learnt has only taken us closer to the truth.

best wishes to all, and much love !

