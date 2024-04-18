Full upload of our podcast with Michael, Dr Paul Oosterhuis, David Nixon, and Karl.C.
All the stuff in the blood discussed in short detail.
Video Below, image above as an email tile. The beginning of this podcast is rather interesting but you can skip to our part at 12:10s if you feel like it.
There was a small delay on occasions between us and the other guys so I apologize in advance. Here is the rumble CAFE LOCKED OUT link for HD versions and backup. Cafe Locke Out - watch here in HD
Just wrote a response before I signed in. So, one more time. As far as I can tell they have tested many things. They use microscopes to test their blood and this is being done by others as well. The top three items are sodium citrate, activated charcoal, and thieves oil. Also, clean up water from the tap with a reverse osmosis system. We bought a distiller and that isn't good enough. We are taking the charcoal and can tell we are detoxing. If you stop then it starts replicating, so more work. Lots of emf removal as well. Even an electric toothbrush puts out emfs. Thank goodness there are people willing to do the work necessary to figure this out. I was easily swayed by all of the antidotes out there, but have to either trust these folks or not. It helped reduce all of the voices and confusion. People have a right to do what they want, but for me I need proof. They have proof. I don't believe they will stop until something changes. It might not happen, but am going to be super positive and hope that this can be reversed. Too much at stake.... they have to be under a lot of pressure. I don't believe they are doing this to make a name for themselves or to claim a big prize for a big discovery. Jane
This was great! Watched it yesterday. No more methylene blue. Who do we believe?
Great pics and comments. Mom got four shots. Glad she is alive❤️