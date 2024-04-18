Video Below, image above as an email tile. The beginning of this podcast is rather interesting but you can skip to our part at 12:10s if you feel like it.

There was a small delay on occasions between us and the other guys so I apologize in advance. Here is the rumble CAFE LOCKED OUT link for HD versions and backup. Cafe Locke Out - watch here in HD

help out with KO-FI Thanks

Share

Leave a comment