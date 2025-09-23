So the first spectrometer I purchased (Thermo Nicolet FTIR 6700) is a very capable spectrometer for what we needed it for here. Unfortunately despite being advertised as working, the XYR pattern which forms from the laser in to the XYR detector could not be corrected without service manuals that Thermo refused to give myself or a service center. GOD knows I tried to fix it for some serious amount of time. It looks like new inside but something was marginally off and the readings would not show up in acquisition. I was given a part refund and kept the unit for spares in case a fully working unit or another part functional one turned up and I could fix or buy it. These are extremely accurate and very capable devices despite being made obsolete in 1996. They were designed around a time when FTIR spectrometry took a whole new level of detection ability. From that period until now the machine still holds its own where tangible and high-performance results are needed. It is deemed to be a very accurate unit and I also have the pricey smart orbit diamond unit that allows broader analysis. That is the gold looking piece under the door which can be removed to seat a liquid sample in to the direct light path.

I don’t think I need to say much more, but these are rare to find working at anywhere near affordable prices. We have some money set aside but it isn’t enough to get this new guaranteed unit. Any help will be appreciated beyond your wildest understandings.

Help with spectrometer !

In these hard times where it blatantly feels like the powers that be wish to see us all suffer terribly I extend my caring thoughts to everyone everywhere!

We all face systemic abuse from our world leaders in every way imaginable right now, lets be sane about this reality. We can see the synchronous plan unfold with great power and weight, but we must never fear and we must only think of what we can do to protect the future of our young ones, friends, and loved ones.

Stop at nothing and refuse anything less than freedom and light! I am not sure where I stand with GOD, but I hope he forgives my ignorance. It may be he who has protected me through this journey for which I have experienced extreme abuse from organizations simply for being aware of what is going on and for having advocated to find out exactly what is TRUTH.

A story I may tell one day, for now I leave that experience with my family and friends. All I can say is that thanks to our governments and their nefarious torture agencies who organize intelligence-level cover ups is that it hasn’t been easy. I wouldn't choose any other seat but the one I am in right now, knowing the truth is better than dying on a dangling string filled with manipulation, lies, and without ever knowing what was real or was not real in in the first place. Love is real, and I share my love with others who bring me great joy!

The sacrifice of one’s self to protect the way of others is the highest honor anyone could earn. If there is a next life then you may be hashed off the list. If there isn’t an afterlife then in protecting the experience for others you alone have lost very little by comparison to an eternity after of not existing in any form. Either way, you suck for being selfish! If you never loved, if you never thought for something, then maybe you did not live at all. The horrifying experience I received years ago was not exclusive to me, If it wasn’t for being aware that it already happened to other less fortunate people I probably wouldn’t have pulled through. But in doing so and recovering from the torture it confirmed only one thing…………That you will never find greater satisfaction in life than chasing the devil back to hell, religious or not and assuming you can make it through the worst! R.I.P Max Romeo - the comments are embracing, but then Jamaica suffered its own brutal experience of what it is to have Colonials try to take over and destroy their culture the same as they did to everyone else. I love conscientious Reggae from the older artists, you may have guessed! If you could help the world in any way then I sincerely hope that you also do your bit. Others might just follow you and one day we may all have a chance to let our children and loved ones play together in a safe world. Whistleblowers! I stand behind the grave consequences you may face for acting in truth. Just know that I pray for good men and women to equally do their bit for what is right and that I also have the utmost respect for you as a man or women of this world, like no other ! The only ones we will forget are the ones who did nothing and the ones directly responsible! Hiding the truth isn’t just a moral issue, it is literally being complicit in genocide and the very destruction of humanity itself.

If no one does anything there will only be rubble to sift through later! No one person or organization is going to be able to fix this mess alone, we need to stand together as people aside from organizations. Consider these concepts daily, you may be one of those who needs the courage and pre-programming to act without thinking simply of ones self.

To all the good men and women of this world, Thank you so very much !

And to evil doers……… Just remember that despite math and science allowing you to manipulate the world by partly trying to play GOD; there are variables in the equation which either way will not support your insane idea of controlling and doctoring humanity in the longer term. It’s sick, and the very fabric of everything you have designed is set to burn itself out after you've destroyed everything any way.

A blab from me in dark times, but I hope those who can reconsider their position right now will do so for the sake of everyone else.

