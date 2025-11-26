Leaving Substack like many others are because of digital ID to access it. R.I.P Shitestack!
Bye bye substack.
SHITESTACK! A place to hide the truth and trick controversial writers in to suppressing themselves. A place where complaints are never replied to. A place that rigs figures and charts to fuel users in to thinking they get coverage.
Well, Substack has lived up to its intentions. A platform that sucked controversial members in during the plandemic so it could shadow ban them and keep us all in a quiet corner. Well, making article writers produce ID with everything that is going regarding our freedoms just proves that Substack is the black hole no one wants to be stuck in. How can you help controversial writers if you participate in ratting them out to the WEF and clearly hateful government corporations, which they indeed they are!
Jamie over at the virology project has also been going mad about his stack blatantly being majorly suppressed in terms of reader reach due to extremely obvious falsification regarding viewer charts, likes, re-posts, and more. Substack is using algorithms to block its writers from reach in cahoots with the globalist governments. This puts them right at the bottom of the shit pile by all accounts.
Previously 2 Barristers and 1 lawyer emailed me to say that they had all tried to contact Substack regarding why they were being blocked from my feeds and other stuff. They got no response, just like everyone else who complains. Most of these platforms are made by the very corporate tyrants who are trying to direct the world in to chaos. Nearly all platforms including those claiming to be open source seem to be owned or attached to a corporate scumbags in the elite structure. Where are the real community forums and blog sites (not independent one man posts). Who is going around shutting them down if they do appear?
It has been a long time coming, but after finding out who Substack is associated with it is finally time to rid this sack of poisoned potatoes soon.
Substack promotes the kooky and pysops while blocking tangibility or truthful information attached to controversy.
IF A PLATFORM APP OR OS WANTS YOU TO SIGN AN AGREEMENT OR PRODUCE ID THEN DO EVERYTHING IN YOUR POWER TO FIND AN ALTERNATIVE. IF YOU GO WITH CONVENIENCE YOU WILL END UP WITH A GLOBAL DIGITAL ID AND LITTLE CHANCE TO STOP IT BY NOT COMPLYING.
It may not seem like it, but in conforming in any way it will have effects later that equal complete devastation and full control for all of us. It isn’t to help anyone, it is to TARGET individuals who repel slavery.
You’ve been warned, its no joke. Everyone needs to get in to open source and find or article writing about how to use alternative programs on systems like linux. Seriously, these people can go and something themselves. I am not having it one tiny bit.
New website links coming soon!
R.I.P Substack
Way back in the early 1990s I read an article in the NYT buried deep in an obscure corner of the paper. A little two inch column article that was the first announcement I became aware of of a military intelligence project called the "world wide web".
I knew then what the future of this thing was. It was never going to go any differently than it has because this is the inventor's intention. To capture humanity in the web and suck its victims dry. Like any other spider except natural spiders actually serve good purpose. Whereas this imitation spider has only ill purpose.
BUT, as we human beings continually prove to our enemies, the human spirit is very hard to conquer and we are NOT all bugs to be immobilized in their silky webs for feeding time.
We have accomplished a lot using their webs of deceit and I have no doubt we will continue to find new ways. Perhaps in fewer numbers as more and more find themselves ensnared. IDK. I hope not.
Substack is a pit. That's why its name implies a subterranean enviro.
You are right, Karl. SS has always been a kind of hole to bury outside the box thinkers.
BUT, your work, your invaluable contributions and those of some others, have served to wake up one after another after another of your readers and that is NOT NOTHING. To the contrary, it's the way any great truth has ever spread. Because the human spirit is illuminated by one fire lighting another and then on and on...
Darkness fears this most of all and tries to convince us our little lights mean nothing. Passing them one by one to one another is futile.
BUT, this is a lie. A BIG FAT LIE. This is our strength. Our greatest human to human weapon.
Think of Jesus and His apostles. From these 13 (which is NOT an "unlucky" number) has progressed the greatest of all Spiritual Truths. Passed on one by one by one.
I so hope everyone pays attention to not only all your past work, Karl, but also to your warning about refusing to participate in this rude push into digital IDs, the urgency of which illuminates their desperation to "get it done" and we should reflect on that weakness in our spiritual battle.
People may think, "What does it matter if I scan my face or eyes or ID to SS or FB or X or whatever? They have all my information already..."
BUT, that is NOT the case. They need your compliance. Your willing participation for their plan to slowly march everyone step by step into The Mark of The Beast. By persuading each person that "one more little step won't hurt you..."
And then, through a series of choices your goose is cooked. Your frog is boiled.
Resist. Never keep going into the darkness thinking you will find your way out later because the deeper you go the more lost you become until you're lost forever. In darkness.
Thanks, again, Karl. I've learned so much from you and I've been able to spread what you showed me to others even if they never came to your channel. You have helped so many that you may never become aware of. That's the way God works through us.
Not one iota of your efforts have been in vain. God Bless.
Please make sure I get the link to your new location: allcomm1@protonmail.com.
Shitestack lost me back on the auto-renewal lifetime subscription only fraud. To change every subscription into a lifetime repeatable payment without notice (I never got any) was so disrespectful. After 13 years at GE and IBM combined, I am very sensitive to corporate bullying and herding.
I agree with everything you are saying. I have watched Art of Liberty languish when it is an incredible graphical content provider. Lately, when I post comments, I see that my comments are no longer part of the main group, and have been split off into a subset while I post them. When I go back to the main group, my comments are not there. When I reply to others on that thread, we are still sequestered in the separate group. So, WTF is that all about?
Over in the comments for Dr. Len Ber's Targeted Justice, I was exchanging posts with someone in New Zealand. My ability to post became so interfered with that I sent Substack Support this e-mail:
">>PLEASE ROUTE TO SUBSTACK BOARD OF DIRECTORS
AND SUBSTACK SUPPORT<<
Dear Substack Support & Substack Board of Directors:
Today I was unable to comment back on a Substack comment sent to me via e-mail notification... because the authorization code request link was no longer present, and the new subscriber e-mail data field could not be used as a work around.
I have attached a screenshot and description inside my Substack Chronology (2022 - 2025) for reference.
While we're on the topic of comments, I have also included a description of how my comments (along with a few others) have been split off from the rest of the comments on certain posts, and when I search for them later, they are gone.
Please advise when these issues have been remedied.
Regards,
Attachments:
- Article Link - Big Tech & Substack by Brian Shilhavey
- Chronology - Substack Support (2022 - 2025)"
* * * I never received a response. * * *
I was over on Rumble.com's channel The People's Voice. Rumble is becoming ridiculous too, but TPV pointed out as part of their vpn company promotion, that Proton.me is connected to the WEF and the European Union. When I asked Proton.me corp HQ directly via old e-mail addresses I collected before the public interface was limited - if Proton had any relationship to the WEF and/or the EU - Proton shut down my ISP's access to it's servers. I had to swap out my modem/change modem brands to recover access to my @protonmail.com e-mail account. So I am charting a course out of there too.