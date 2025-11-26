SHITESTACK! A place to hide the truth and trick controversial writers in to suppressing themselves. A place where complaints are never replied to. A place that rigs figures and charts to fuel users in to thinking they get coverage.

Well, Substack has lived up to its intentions. A platform that sucked controversial members in during the plandemic so it could shadow ban them and keep us all in a quiet corner. Well, making article writers produce ID with everything that is going regarding our freedoms just proves that Substack is the black hole no one wants to be stuck in. How can you help controversial writers if you participate in ratting them out to the WEF and clearly hateful government corporations, which they indeed they are!

Jamie over at the virology project has also been going mad about his stack blatantly being majorly suppressed in terms of reader reach due to extremely obvious falsification regarding viewer charts, likes, re-posts, and more. Substack is using algorithms to block its writers from reach in cahoots with the globalist governments. This puts them right at the bottom of the shit pile by all accounts.

Previously 2 Barristers and 1 lawyer emailed me to say that they had all tried to contact Substack regarding why they were being blocked from my feeds and other stuff. They got no response, just like everyone else who complains. Most of these platforms are made by the very corporate tyrants who are trying to direct the world in to chaos. Nearly all platforms including those claiming to be open source seem to be owned or attached to a corporate scumbags in the elite structure. Where are the real community forums and blog sites (not independent one man posts). Who is going around shutting them down if they do appear?

It has been a long time coming, but after finding out who Substack is associated with it is finally time to rid this sack of poisoned potatoes soon.

Substack promotes the kooky and pysops while blocking tangibility or truthful information attached to controversy.

IF A PLATFORM APP OR OS WANTS YOU TO SIGN AN AGREEMENT OR PRODUCE ID THEN DO EVERYTHING IN YOUR POWER TO FIND AN ALTERNATIVE. IF YOU GO WITH CONVENIENCE YOU WILL END UP WITH A GLOBAL DIGITAL ID AND LITTLE CHANCE TO STOP IT BY NOT COMPLYING.

It may not seem like it, but in conforming in any way it will have effects later that equal complete devastation and full control for all of us. It isn’t to help anyone, it is to TARGET individuals who repel slavery.

You’ve been warned, its no joke. Everyone needs to get in to open source and find or article writing about how to use alternative programs on systems like linux. Seriously, these people can go and something themselves. I am not having it one tiny bit.

New website links coming soon!

R.I.P Substack

