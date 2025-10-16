Licence And Breakdown Only 274KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

EDIT: I forgot to add something slightly clever and important.

If you see folks trying to post these deformation videos and even if you aren’t sure. Just attach the above document to the social media chat thread and let other commenters or readers be aware that the content is in breech of the allowable re-publishing rules and that any attempt to do so is intentional brain washing or influential propaganda that deviates from the truth on purpose. That is it! just add the file or an image of the file (FB doesn’t allow documents so you will have to print screen of the agreement) and maybe add your own opinion of what you see. That is us stating reality and fighting against horse crap hit men. I can think of no other passive method to point out deformation and this one seems sensible to me.

If you are one of those think tank types who pretend to be researchers and use my images to elaborate with fake torsion laser field spectrometry, aliens, or other pseudo science framing then here is my opinion and my disapproval.

If you are a fake community social media or content creator pretending to be a concerned individual promoting the truth but then do things like cut heads out of interviews to float them around all cheesy, add vocal echoes, stitch wording together to create fear, or give an altered perception of the original material I deem this to be intentional sabotage and deformation of the original content. No person in their right mind would do that over a genuine topic, it isn’t an accident.

If you are a streamer or suspicious celebrity Dr debunking synthetic material in the blood, be prepared to be called out with evidence and exposed for strategic misinformation if you put focus on me or mock others with dumb claims. I have no problem bringing up points that solidly prove you wrong and show you to be using fluff to sway others interpretations. i.e, Proof that vesicles are not bubbles, that fibers form and are not contamination, that unusual structures are forming along side and do not match known biological process.

Simply put, do not re-frame or use my work for propaganda based purposes unless you can backup your statements. The license covers using the material responsibly and ethically. Debate is always open and there is absolutely no reason why anyone would use my work and images in their negative framing productions or streams without coming to me for a debate or fair input first. That in itself shows bias intent and agenda based re-framing. “We wont talk to the people we are attacking, we will just crucify them from a distance” oh, how diplomatic of you clowns!

I am aware that images are being used by what most would call gatekeepers in order to fuel their propaganda and pushing the suggestion that foreign material in the blood showing up since 2020 is something normal. These people are doing a lot of talking, mainly using their credentials and fluffy talk without any detailed evidence to support their reasoning of how this is all normal. Brain washing against scientific consensus. These people pretend that they have studied or by default have advanced knowledge in synthetic materials when they absolutely don’t research it at all as most can tell. They literally just make anti-claims and do everything possible to avoid getting in to the specifics of why materials form the way they do, what known science tells us at the detail level, and they avoid showing any sign of wanting to go down that road. So, they should……they will crucify themselves and their badged reputations. All they can do is babble as if they know better while pretending some of us haven’t done dedicated full time research beyond their level of patience.

Just remember when you see that happening that:

Blood did not generally have massive amounts of foreign material in it prior to 2020. It does now, in both the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. If people are still normalizing this then they might just be completely insane more than any microscopist, but essentially they are Lying about everything intentionally based on this fact alone. It wasn’t the pandemic that made folks think something was wrong, it was the change in blood…lets not be stupid here.

Almost clean blood which I could maintain before August 2023, I am unvaccinated.

Anonymous blood after 2023.

The bubbles have solidly been proven to be complex vesicles by dye experiments and high quality direct imaging.

Would you believe that is not a sample with dye, it is a sample taken using hybrid phase contrast darkfield and clearly shows unevenly forming chemical activity within the membrane contained area.

Same as above, but we have blue here and these colour variances may actually be more of an overlay due to optical light index variances at different sizes and stages of assembly or stability.

A raw vesicle in unvaccinated blood, exactly as seen in pharma products. These technologies are known. They are not biological processes.

So we see here that when someone keeps trying to make you believe these are gaseous air bubbles that they are also either lying (gatekeeping) or scientifically stupid. This is proof enough, only an unfamiliar fool what assume you need spectrometry to prove these are synthetic. Science already knows the visual/optical differences between natural lipids and synthetic ones. These are not natural and you wont find evidence that they are anywhere, just crap talk from gatekeepers.

Recent work done using Flourescein Disodium on various samples. Oh, is that dye showing us exotic vesicle behavior due to dye diffusion and partitioning? Indeed it does.

She scores again, see the microdroplets that laid out in pretty patterns thanks to osmotic flows. These expand from the Hybrid particles which likely contain hybridized hydrogel.

Shocking detail on this one too. We can really see how the dye gets trapped in what appears to be hydrogel dehydrating. The aqueous water phase is likely the black areas coming in like shoe horse shapes from the vesicle membrane boundary.

Agh, did you know that this dye venture exposed the fact that the solid structures are mostly bound to what appears to be the concentrated hydrogel regions. This indicates that indeed there is a relationship where hydrogels form synthetic fibers. I am sure the expert de-bunkers who use no technical language could explain this as something else stupid. Luckily there is paperwork to back it ! For reasons I am still studying the dye seems to consistently show other hydrogel borne formations assembling as yellow in colour. We can actually tag the assembly happening!

Yes, brightfield. The fiber shows disturbing synthetic properties. It has just about every unique feature known to self-assembling fibers. See the inconsistencies and time varying assembly variances due to localized chemistry.

Pseudo black and white overlay enhances optical edge and material density differentiation. No hope of saying “this is a normal fiber from something normal”

That Fibers can be seen half formed from HYDROGELS, any expert or professional should realize that only Synthetic Fibers dye uniquely, form from gels, show fine flakes and unusual features, show complexity like we see in many of the microscope images today. Simple polymers like nylon and so forth do not match the profile of these varying and unique fibers and past literature regarding biology does not have answers that fit the situation here.

The images below are from several sample types of focus in my studies. They include blood and various pharmaceutical products. All the same features and synthetically known assembly stages can be seen occurring. Fibers are clearly formation of guided assembly can be observed interacting with multiple layered assembly phases with a broad range of other synthetic materials in the samples.

Oh my goodness, is that a fiber showing internal phase structuring and ordered particle behavior inside. Indeed it is. Wow , those are exclusively synthetic features!

The old famous Fiber above. It is hard to catch real time fiber forming in short timing. But in this saliva sample in 2024 I caught this fiber drawing in polymer nets of particles and then laminating itself. Most Fibers either form very rapidly or get caught mid assembly like below

Yes you see that right! Here is the templating and forming of a fiber in blood as individual layered components. It isn’t yet a whole fiber. This shows what you would expect from a complexly staged building process, nature doesn’t do this, programmable self-assembly does like that used in tissue scaffolding and neural networks.

Shhhh, its not a fiber forming directly from hydrogel. How do we know it is hydrogel? Well it is clearly forming a synthetic fiber and the hydrogel even has lamellar vesicles forming in the matrix, visible in this image. The fiber itself even carries the famous signature hallmarks of hydrogel formed fibers inside of it. It is also producing vesicles inside and ordering hybrid materials internally.

The above is a short clip of some of the extremely large fiber networks seen both forming in blood or appearing directly after blood draw. Yes you guessed it, fiber contamination of this kind cant be explained as something you inhaled which landed into the circulatory system. It is far too large to even to even possibly draw that conclusion based on known science fact. The immune system doesn’t like it and the white cells are out on military patrol!

Vesicles can collapse and the lipid-polymer phases can separate. There is regular localization between polymer fibrous networks and unshapely solid materials. When a vesicle collapses the membrane lamellar can often begin to form polymer fibers and unintended masses. This is also undeniable proof of lipid-polymer based systems occurring in all these samples. You can take that as a fact, because its scientifically known. False experts don’t know this!

The various material type formations here with the particle inclusions are suggestive of intentionally designed fibrous tissue scaffolds.

Unique assembly features occurring in regional locations on a hydrogel born fiber.

Biological looking masses intertwined with synthetic fibers of differing complexity and guided formation pathway.

A reminder of how stupid biased de-bunkers are below. I call this one the icing on the cake simply because it absolutely proves that something really weird is going on. The material that wasn’t in our blood prior to 2020 matches at every stage across 4 observed sources. There is some logic in there that should be smashing folks over the head really hard. So strange that de-bunker celebs have little productive to say here. This should not be in your blood or these products. And yes, it is there.

And, just how complicate did they make all this stuff. How many self assembly framework features should a simplistic and degradable drug delivery system have appearing in it? Not many, its a simpler assembly system. I am still trying to work out why there are Metal organic-like frameworks in many samples. The materials spotted so far are broadly different and ad to the complexity if you are any good at research in to self assembling systems.

Anyway, as you can see I can hold my own and the points I’ve made just in this speedy article here should tell any genuine synthetic material analyst or researcher the hard truths. If you see celebrity de-bunkers in action you now know beyond doubt that they are deceiving you intentionally or they are on the side of humanity.

Thank you all for supporting my work so far and thank you sincerely for any help people have given. You are all truly considerate beings with a real sense of responsibility. We all do what we can when we care.

Do consider helping out with KO-FI below, much love to all!

Help out with Ko-Fi Thank you!

