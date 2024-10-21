Here is a screenshot of what I have been up to. I have been redoing Dye experiments with heightened interpretation. The AI tools have managed to find rare and unusual dye criteria when using special dyes and have also managed to pull literature and data together which several of us could not find last year just by just searching the web. Here is a glimpse of using Fast Green to detect proteins and lipid materials. Interpreting Dye use techniques can be very difficult, needs much critical thought and comparing. Lucky for me I have been using many dyes for over 3 years and already know the complications of interpreting these tools without much effort. When a sample is unknown it is best to be accompanied by spectral analysis for specific identification. However, Using dyes to follow processes that are obvious or have unique structural behaviours can be extremely useful in multiple ways. Collectively, intensive visual analysis can eventually profile obvious to much less obvious observational conclusions. He we can see phospholipid protein rich aggregates forming the lipid bilayer vesicle membrane. The Fast green is seen more densely in protein rich or lipid like structures.

Unfortunately the ideal deals I have targeted are very expensive and not all easily available either. See what we can get.

Image above shows Fast Green Dye showing lipids in Citonest dental anaesthetic. Observe the complex membrane formations in places. phase changes and separations may be observed. The structures can be seen with their membrane layers more closely in dark field dyed images.

multiple rings and sometimes more can be seen using (enhanced) dark field, dyes, and a high-end imager. I tried an 8K imager recently and found the far more expensive 6K imager to be far better at producing the colour, resolution, and desired fps to light sensitivity ratio. All in all the 8K camera is amazing but doesn’t offer the same ability to show such small detail as this amazing piece of equipment does.

Same image as above but with lighting gain set higher.

Dark field Fast green dyed Citonest showing pretentious lipid material forming part of the bi-layer vesicle membrane construction. Separate material has already begun assembling inside

Construction of a complex multi-lamellar membrane by multiple liquid phases of liquid material.

Membrane layers can be seen here in larger vesicles, a range of materials are apparent and have either fluoresced by dye addition or some have had dye interactions with autofluorescent materials. Obviously dark field alone shows us a range of these properties equally without dye, meaning some things autofluoresce or they do not.

As each day passes you will noticed further assembly, stable and unstable phases of lipid behaviour. Crystalline structures form, fibres, and simplast like structures as LBA’s would refer to it on dark field blood charts. The polymers forming are still showing to be unique from each other and exhibit different complexities within there composition.

Above and below: Citonest unstained under enhanced dark field. What can appear to look like nanowires is also noted by Ai measurement and study matching. These kinds of materials can possibly be a separation of material in times of destabilization. A Nano wire is not necessarily an electrical wire as most might thing. there are Nano wires and then there nanowires if you follow. The detail using this new imager brings new value to optical observation and the Enhancements on the scope and lighting rig work together so well.

So that’s my glimpse at what is accumulating at this end.

