In order for me to explain what I understand so far folks will have to wait for the written presentation. For now, please examine the recent videos and what they show. Really just an excuse to pin these up inbetween other work here, and mostly so because Louise asked if she could share them. I am doing alot of writing and follow ups in final reports. I send trusted folk files and backups with explanations in case….you know…..I trip on a wet hairdryer or have a car crash without owning a car sort of thing. In the meantime I like to at least dump my most recent glimpses in between short reports. I know folks really appreciate the high-res imaging I have achieved here and maybe i will just dump multiple posts full of galleries and videos for folk to browse through. (HOLLA in the comments if you dont mind me dumping images and videos without explanation sometimes). I really dont have time to write up and keep sharing previews at once.

The quality of the imaging is so good that it actually doesn’t make me feel strange anymore when I say to myself, “Lyme/Morgellons does not involve organisms”. I thought the German doctor recognizing the pleomorphic-like forms in the vaccine 3.5 years ago was very interesting, “it looks like lyme disease” he said. It resonated with my thinking and it was not long before I started finding literature showing these same morphological constructs in synthetic or bio-mimetic system oriented paperwork.

I was already thinking along these lines after having experienced suspiscious medical abuse and gas lighting a year before. That is how I got in to doing all this in the first place. I got Ill suspisciously from a utility water leak in 2021 with delayed warning by one whole week before anyone said “Dont drink the water until we fix it”. By then it was too late. It was rather strange, but as soon as I went to get help everything started falling in to place.

Clearly this was something that no one wanted to recocgnise as anything but a redirect to a pysch visit in a defaulted kind of way. I literally stood there with my hair fooling out, strange stuff all over my skin, bloody hands where some kind of carbon metal seemed to be wanting out every morning, lesions that wouldnt heal. My nerves were shaking all over the place like the poor folks in the first vaccine videos many of us saw on social media at the beginning of the pandemic.

Apparently they took the liberty of drug testing me and that came up negative. so, they couldnt blame anything else except me being completely bonkers of course. It didnt take long to find out that millions of other folks over the years have been treat just the same or worse. All though I will say that my persistence to fix my own health and learn the truth seemed to trigger extreme targeting and an experience I highly doubt most would pull through. I nearly didnt survive that and I personally have avoided talking about it since it was so unpleasantand it took a lot of evidencing/time for people close to me to clock on to what I was showing them.

It is one of the worlds best kept secrets, Lyme/Morgellons has had every form of clever governement led gaslighting and reverse pyschology applied to hiding it. Wait till people figure out why it has over 70,000 papers on it……………I personally believe that many of those papers are fraudulant and suggestive at best. The papers seem close to the truth with clever nudges toward framing a spirochete as alive despite clearly not behaving like anything other than stranded lipid materials under brownian motion. Either way, what a hell of a coincidence that this all comes into a familiar and triangulated framework one day.

is finding enough of the western scams himself and going to some extent to prove the case too.

Obviously

s Clifford Carnicom also found significance between chemtrails, Lyme/Morgellons, and the pandemic tragedy. I believe we both agree and that this material is either a similar programmed system or the same system that may have had different versions over the last 40 years plus . To me that sounds like live public experimentation, but what do I know. Anyway. I am just getting your neurons clicking for now. But as far as I can tell at this stage the Lyme like constructs in blood and vaccines are materials from Hybrid-lipid-polymer self-assembling scaffold systems.

That is is my official take on everything at this stage. Ive repeatedly found seeding points, anchors, watched whole scaffolds unfold, seen various unusual structures assembling, followed the effects on the red blood cells (RBC), and so much more. Dome of it only made sense recently and I had to go back over years of work pulling out rare image catches from multiple sample type libraries.

The programmable-lipid-scaffold system isn’t new to the world. It uses lipid vesicle templating methods to create tissue-like scaffolds and other material frameworks. Largely Ive found that the so-called pleomorphic bacterial forms are exactly what you see when polymer-lipid encapsulation systems have been used and also what you may see when those systems are used to birth other constructs. I think it is rather strange that the whole time synthetic bio-science has been calling constructs like these ‘viruses’. It makes sense though, virulence is exactly what these systems would seem like performing in certain designs. You could see the capsules/lipid-vesicles as being the birthing container which self-assembles, has the ability to re-synthesize by harvesting host lipids and then dividing to create more, basically. These vesicles or encapsulation systems can be formed from particles coated with hydrogels and other constructive frameworks embedded in the matrix cargo. They can be made durable, and they can be chemically hard to detect.

I think with imaging this good it is safe to say that these structures also do not convince anyone they could be bacterial or natural biological processes. But, we dont have to guess because of all the work I have done. Everything so far confirms only synthetic or designed origin with fully known templating and scaffold features in the small details, Like Lyme this material from the plandemic era is not natural.

Part assembly transitions in membrane of the RBC and content formation within. I didnt video it over night this time and so we got a few hours here sped up super fast just to see that these transitions do happen very dramatically and in fairly short time when you think about it.

Froma recent interview or presentation I did. This video has vesicles in their best technicolour camera quality (70s TV joke). But seriously, the colour and resolution here of the vesicle scaffolds is absolutely stunning if not still disturbing.

The terms I have been using are the general terms for these kinds of constructs and do not indicate the package intention or chemical coding. This is okay, the vesicle system and frameworks can be seen. Chemical agents that interfere are being explored and i have recently had some interesting results with some rather simple stuff. Unfortunately a few options are not practical, I look forward to testing further chemical agents soon and presenting those implications for those researching.

Thank you for letting me be brief.

MUCH LOVE TO EVERYONE AS ALWAYS !

One big family finding our way through dishonesty and mess they made.

Consider helping out by clicking the KO-FI donate button below, that is how all this imagery and work continues to bring us new information faster!

Help out with KO-FI Thank you !

Share

Leave a comment