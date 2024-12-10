VSCODE Environment running current state of the application for microscopic analysis and reporting.

I am not going to tell you I will be 100% successful in this rapidly forming en devour, but i will say it is going well so far!

This platform will be able to take images and video sections as input. It then uses proven algorithms from known science libraries like sci-kit and others to extract user adjusted graphical models with data.

We use various input perspectives to immaculate various criteria such as, behaviors, morphology, texture mapping data, particle distribution, particle clustering data, sizing details, color profiles, polarized light data, and much more.

The input perspectives range from bright-field, dark-field, polarized light, stained samples, phase contrast dark-field, etc. By taking one image in several different perspectives we can learn much more about that one investigation scene. That criteria may be able to achieve a probable or definite ID in some cases. The processed information from each image or video sequence can then be re-analyzed as a batch process that could lead to further accuracy in ID detection. It is ambitious, but it is a very powerful tool which as to this date does not exist in any intelligible form so far. The only tools available are manually operated and very complicated if one is not used to using scientific tools on a daily basis. Automating all these separate functions together in an intelligible way could save scientists and community scientists endless time and effort in identifying material or profiling its properties.

Ideally a broad spectrum raman unit for the microscope would really help function to take that data in and use to use it would be some of the most powerful as an addition to what is already forming. Those are expensive and any help with donations towards that and an LCMS machine is still greatly needed, thanks in advance!

Most of these images which have been generated by algorithms in the program or its other prototype versions are not calibrated but are examples of modules functioning to 90% of the way. These are the kinds of data that will make up the profiles for our sample base and those profiles will hold extreme value for what we are doing. I only hope that the whole package will run together seamlessly. I am not a very good desktop programmer by any means and so this is a huge learning curve aided by code-builder LLM’s. I have to check the output of data is correct as we go and make adjustments to how data should be processed. It would be an impossible project using just the LLM to guide part of this project. It makes constant errors for which sometimes it cannot resolve. Some of those errors are easily spotted ad rectified if you understand how to use coding structure, IDE’s like VScode, know about dependencies, versions, and library update issues which need fixing.

Some of the Algorithms used are modified for increased accuracy or function.

The icing on the cake is an intelligent analysis function which should help draw conclusions, find overlooked data points which may be relevant, and report in great detail. An addition of documenting and note taking for all data should also end up in the final version, assuming it all works correctly. Fingers crossed. There are some extremely powerful features i am trying to ad in to this application, i do not really wish to say much about that yet. We will see what happens.

If the program works I have two choices. Make it free and opensource, or use its creation to gain further funding for equipment. Both options are desirable and there are some points which strike me.

The tool will not be a magic tell all for those researchers without reasonably deep understanding of errors the tool could make, or if the sample images are not chosen correctly. Relevant images and video need to be selected carefully.

The application will perform far more accurately if the resolution is high, the imager is of balanced color spectrum, and the computer hardware is worthy of hardware accelerated processes. The program uses GPU, and large amounts of ram as well as high CPU processing.

I am currently developing and testing it on an i7 9800k (water cooled and overclocked to 5ghz a core), with 32gb of ram running at 3400mhz, and with an RTX 3060TI Nvidia graphics card utilizing 8gb of DDR6 memory.

This is a fairly impressive rig without going towards over-cored i7’s and i9’s which only perform better than the older i7 9 series when running apps designed to use lots of cores at once (not enough apps anyway). Most apps, games, and software for the mainstream users do not use all these cores and some that can use those cores often do it poorly. Apps that function well on huge multi-core processors are usually industrial production apps such as video production and editing apps for the film industry or graphics industry, audio creation platforms and tools, and industrial apps of other kinds of work. The well tweaked i7 8 and 9 series CPU’s have only 6 to 12 cores (I prefer 6 up to 8 still) and they can crunch 5ghz on each with cooling and overclocking. Most apps can use those cores at full speed with some older but useful apps only able to use just 4 cores. These 16-core and upwards CPU’s will not be able to utilize many of their tiny 1.7ghz cores with many apps today. 1.7ghz x 4 or even 8-cores is not a lot of processing power compared to 4 or 8 cores running at 5ghz each. for example: 8 x 1.7ghz = 13ghz, 8 x 5ghz = 40ghz. Some apps won’t even launch on newer massively multi-core CPU’s because around 1.7ghz will not be enough to run the app

example data from just one module which has been generated by the app before calibrations and user interface adjustments.

.

Interesting considerations, but also worries as to who and how they use the application are also of concern. The app isn’t for those looking for an innovative way to get one certain answer. Knowledge of what you are doing is essential. The data output has to come with consideration and understanding of what is being interpreted or the accuracy of that info. For those reasons I think it will likely end up being an under priced app which serves community and academic scientists which would be able to afford and evaluate the performance of this program for themselves. It will not be a novice, magic, remote viewing, physic, do it all for you app. I would like to avoid people jumping to it without broad knowledge and presenting all kinds of false interpretations online as we have seen already in the last 4 years. I want those with seriously vested interests to use it who have enough knowledge to feed and interpret the app while being able to account for known variables in software and biological fields as they operate it.

I may make a cut down version for free users with warnings not to jump to conclusions or use the app for news reporting facts unless they absolutely know what they are doing.

Thanks for supporting, i never spend a minute away from the desk almost. I am doing everything I can using all means possible to prove, learn, and deconstruct this horrible trans-human bio-warfare junk we are all looking it.

Thanks for reading and best wishes to all. If you are a software developer with free time, a scientist, or serious level researcher with interest in joining the community think tank then fire an email to: humankarl@protonmail.com.

If you are not helping humanity with your skills and experience then you are likely not awake to what is really happening, what will happen, or the state of things in our blood right now. Many hands make light work ! share the love!

