Karl.C’s Substack

Karl.C’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Shannon's avatar
J Shannon
Nov 21

There continues to be a lot of hand-waving by certain members of he CO/LHO cabal with respect to how micro and nanotechnology is not being employed in humans despite a massive amount of coverage/evidence for it in the materials science literature. What I find extremely revealing with respect to their motives/modus operandi, is the fact that they never acknowledge or refer in detail to the copious documentation that exists in the public domain. It is simply dismissed, usually with one sweeping generalization type statement to which no response/comments are allowed. To deny it is to provide a false sense of security to people who then think an under the skin universal digital ID/CBDC/social discredit score system is not being planned and implemented. What I find disturbing is that some of those who deny micro and nanotech intentional infestation in humans have done excellent work in the past.

Thanks for this post Karl. Your images continue to astound me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karl.C and others
koppykat's avatar
koppykat
Nov 21

Just when we think you have stretched our minds too far, there

You go and show us a whole other

Nebular collection of unbelievable

Visions !

This body of images is awe inspiring

Karl, thankyou for taking us on the journey into the realms of Evidence.

Of particular note, how absolutely plastic and glass like are some of these growths happened on the slide. You could almost pick them up. KK

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karl.C · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture