Here are some files from a blood sample viewed under dark field using CDMLE. Also, some of my Unvaccinated blood lower down.This first load of images are from a vaccinated friend. Take note of the polymer in the vesicle membranes and other polymers such as fibers, sheets and other substrates. The scope really pulls out that life=like plastic look we see in the big world with actual eye visible plastics of various kinds.

6 day old blood of un-vaxed me using mostly polarized microscopy and darkfield: I added a small amount of cholesterol in this particular sample, to see if it increased fiber formation and vesicle membrane interaction. Indeed it does and other work I have done over the last several months shows cholesterol as an intentional part of vesicle membrane assembly. You will notice most fibers have always had similar polarized appearance. This shows that they are of similar or same type and that they may be partly assembled by cholesteric phases involving lipids and polymers. (The lipid part is best in the background for now, that will come soon).

The white is closer to cholesterol based polarization where as all these fibers show assembling changes that pull in the blue and brown banding. They can become very colourful at more complex stages of assembly. In the more whitish state they look closer to records of VERY synthetic fibers, not biological ones. In fact, these could not be passed for biological or environmental fibers by their characteristics. But. also because we catch them actually assembling from the coacercate layered liquid and droplet domains. No-brainer there egh! If only everyone had some experience of materials science, this would be a no-brainer for everyone.

Around the vesicles you are going to see some cholesterol. Not only feeding and stabilizing membranes, but falling out when the vesicle collapses too. The cholesterol has an unusual look to its crystal morphology, which often happens when you see natural materials manipulated in self-assembly realms.

Ooh, this blow up looks a bit technical. I cant really explain why this happens yet. It is rare and mite be an assembly form gone wrong.

Polarized microscopy really is very useful.

Cholesteric white regions fallen out of the membrane again, oops. Pull yer self together man ! Second thoughts don’t, collapse is better for my health and essentially what this is all about in the first place.

‘By day I am invisible !’

‘My components are not easy to see with but just one type of microscopy!’

A multi-compnent system like this has so many different properties that many forms of analysis are needed to finish the visual puzzle alone. Then there is the stuff a microscope can’t see. I always wonder how complex the part is which we cannot see here, specially because this is more densely packed in blood now then I ever imagined it would become (I think). Even an electron microscope doesn’t visually see everything without playing special sample prep tricks and then all you get is a lot of similar looking visual images of tiny latticed structures and more that alone might not make any definitive pointers to the right thing.

The darkfield of these vesicle sites has its own revealing perspective Polarized shows us other processes beautifully in tandem.

more polarized fibers

Below you can see the famous polarized microscopy Maltese cross on polymer-cholesterol-lipid droplets. So far I have seen these have a composition that involves those 3 elements, there are also protein coatings and and other materials that are part of that assembly stage/pathway/fork.

Honestly, it is seen forming from one of the synthetic gel/liquid domains, but I have only ever seen this once in blood. I have no idea, it is polarized and assembled from smaller sub units with synthetic geometries. I will pretend it was normal until it happens again one day.

Yea, a story behind this too. Not for now, but it looks weird and it is clearly organized by means which are again not natural.

I don’t really want to add to much right now, but these are certainly are telling if you’ve studied synthetic science for some years. Ill drop another few image loads this week.

