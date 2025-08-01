‘Home of the worlds highest quality dark-field microscopy’. 30,000 lumens of broad spectrum light (CRI97+) fired through a custom lens refocusing system.

Here is a look in to images I am preparing. I was going to wait until I finished but felt I had not been posting much and everyone would want to see these incredible quality captures. Here is a brief look in.

I have not added image 6 yet to this collage for my paper on Red blood cell transitions and alterations. If you have been reading prior articles you will know that these are almost completely synthetic features and that the wormy structures are not biological lipids breaking down, but synthetic hybrid lipid structural materials. In my latest work I document everything we see here in the images. For now I think it is obvious to say that a bio-mimetic scientist should immediately notice what kind of processes are happening here. This is the result of advanced programmable frameworks in blood and it cannot be mistaken in any way whatsoever as some sort of natural phenomenon. The processes are not random. They are programmed, the structures specifically organized and clearly these are still not organisms or viruses in the western sense, neither are these viruses from the synthetic sense of science. They are structures formed from programmed material in a virulent self-synthesizing encapsulation system. The behaviors of self-synthesis and virulence are certainly confirmed from every aspect of my work and their are multiple studies confirming shedding, virulence, persistence in the human body, and durability on surfaces I do believe. That isn’t the behavior of a virus, that is the behavior of a well designed product that you want to ensure continues itself forcefully.

An enlargement of one of the above diagram shots. I am sure I don’t need to point out whats wrong here, or what this looks like to those who have been doing a bit of research for some time.

In the image above there are fairly large Multi-lamellar vesicles or bi-layer vesicles. Further construction of polymeric hybrid lipids for internally by using complex function of the modular membrane system.

Further vesicle formations in blood which have released some hybrid structures from within the vesicle membrane. Sometimes you see the membrane collapse when destabilized and the modular components are left trailing out as spherical materials still polymerically connected in chains. The optical light interactions and the appearance of the membrane material under different settings not only expose the synthetic nature, but also the complexity of this products design when considering the known features or visual signatures of synthetic systems in bio-mimetic technology sciences.

The image above shows something else quite clearly that most Darkfield microscopes will not easily detect at all. Full colour and high resolution using an almost closed aperture on the 100x Leica oil PL APO reveals synthetic optical features often seen on collapsing membranes which are dragging along with the osmotic flow and evaporation changes on the slide.

Another vesicle takes the stage. The multiple shots show never before seen quality of the contents inside of these vesicles. The internal structures may look similar, but later on these structures of varying colour shall display signs of having selective purpose and coherence with other structures. Some vesicles display far more exotic and complicated structures or systems forming internally than this.

Another great shot of the large membrane or phase separated domain within blood plasma. As these membranes begin to stretch and fold in we see again these colourful and exotic chemical features within the concentrated membrane areas. The solid phase polymer structure adjoined is obviously also a synthetic creation. Complexly align and matured material has assembled from within the concentrated hydrogel/ECM matrix.

Vesicle shots in this diagram serve to reveal the membrane at 2 different light settings. Setting gain low allows compartmentalized detail to be seen, confirming that these are not natural exosomes or lipid materials. They have bi-layers and are therefore man-made and designed by all counts when considered with the self-assembling material forming internally. The fact these vesicles and their morphological processes do not differ from the vaccine, RAT or anesthetic samples and that processes can be matched is also a deal breaker for the fact checkers out there.

There are stages of assembly we do not see in blood or directly in these pharma products. Stages which need dressing and interaction by the presence of biological chemistry. In fecal samples I see far more advanced and technical looking morphological stages with even more worrying structural progressions. I have started a paper on that too and it has some theories which might explain why. These complex multi-stage responsive synthetic systems often have triggers and also require nourishing or feeding to continue cycling and forming programmed materials. Vesicle systems can be designed to only part assemble or function until they detect an enzyme or other biological marker. This is clever because you can deliver synthetic lipid vesicles to targeted areas of the body and only allow it to start assembling if a certain chemical or environment is present.

The blue veins here, or the collapsing membrane blew me away. It has taken me a lot of tweaking and modifying to achieve this level of optical clarity and detail. Every mod was fully worth it as you can see. There is no hiding synthetic calling cards here. See the micro vesicles part formed within the membrane collapse. Look closely in the blue area and you can also see the modular structures within the hybrid material itself.

Now, as

had noticed more than 2 years ago. Vesicles are often seen near solid-phase-hybrid-polymer materials. Fibers, unshapely forms, and sheets that show hybrid-like optical characterization are apparent, as many can attest to having seen in the last 5 years. This is because there is most likely a hydrogel material concentrated within the vesicle itself. It doesn’t mean that these solid structures should form this way, but it shows that the vesicle has the ability to form complexly ordered materials with non random internal structuring. The two options are what is seen in this form and what this material could do as a tissue scaffolding system. When you hone in on all the structural features, selectively aligned particles, different forms of assembly across different sample types, and across various environment variables, it is clear that these are as complex as you would expect the behavior to be if a tissue engineering framework was also included in the package. I shall explain in more detail, in………you guessed it……. a paper. I also would like to reserve the consideration that PEG is still not a lone suspect where hydrogel is concerned. I still believe there are signs of multiple hydrogel types according to dye experiments and that makes sense. It would not be unlikely that maybe in the blood plasma there is a different hydrogel product or a variety of what is in the vesicles. Penetrating the membranes of these vesicles with dye has been challenging, and that also isn’t a good sign in terms of implication for membrane selectivity and complexity of function.

See what I meant by hybrid lipid vesicles. This is just one marker of many experiments which show distinct identification points. The more coherently formed vesicle on the left shows healthy and in tact vesicle membrane. The other vesicles destabilized first and they have undergone phase separation between all of the programmable materials in the membrane. You can even see hints of modularly placed colour embedded in the top curve of the bottom right blown up image.

Exploits of the vesicle membrane forming phase can be observed modularly in blood plasma and pharmaceutical products alike. So there is absolutely nothing natural about these vesicle structures from any scientific stand point when looking over the whole situation collectively. Natural Exosomes have thin or completely different membrane characteristics to synthetic and complex programmable lipids. However, most self-synthesizing lipid systems will merge with natural lipids and hijack their function or at least functional lipid materials to continue on.

This is another reason why bio-compatible is important with Bio-mimetic frameworks. The closer the material compatibility, the easier to reuse, merge with, or effect for integration and alteration. PEG also serves as a stealth component and it would seem that it still stands that most of these structures are visible to enhanced forms of darkfield microscopy and not so much bright field at all in any useful way. This is also why I have been stating for a few years now that dark field was denied credibility for this very reason. Unfortunately the evidence indicates that someone has been experimenting with similar technologies in the past and on the public, at least to the level of encapsulated systems and slightly more basic self-synthesis of disease and/or synthetic biologically programmed constructs.

As this imaging shows, Brightfield cannot hold a candle to enhanced Darkfield imaging of nanotechnology material formations, and Brightfield essentially hides most bio-warfare-like presence in western medical settings if it cannot be used for stealth materials. All ea bit strange this far into the era of bio-warfare and nanotechnology that little unbeknownst to most started so long ago. Most of these fancy materials are clear and respond optically to light when viewed in contrast by dark field.

Even Scanning electron microscopy (SEM) shows only shape outline with no colour interpretation. It is useful for seeing particle ordering and alignment, lattice structures, and other clue giving structural formations. But other than that it is a very magnified view of things that could still be whole structures wrapped in layers and SEM cant tell you whats inside those very well depending on the composition, layering and design as far as I understand. There are kooky folks gaining audiences by touting they have an SEM microscope, it is almost a trend to get attention for having a SEM. Fake Dr, Dr O young did it, some other folks claimed it, and now someone else. It seems like it is a trigger word for convincing folk you are tangible when in fact you are going through the motions of pretending you are for an audience.

chatGPT can guide you to articles and papers on why SEM or any technique on its own is often not methodically able to give all the answers or sometimes any useful ones at all. The more complex the material, the more forms of analysis are required for tangible identification performing chemical analysis from several approaches to correlate certainty enough. Synthetic frameworks have no particular or themed structure due to diverse methods of achieving same goals in programmable designs. The options are endless in synthetic design and extremely complicated! we need to get this right, or we will never be able to turn it off ! There is no guessing with carefully programmed agents that may have basic complexity of software-like systems in biological environments.

Someone quoted recently that “There are only 30 Scanning electron microscopes in the world, we have one” and “you should drink your own urine”, that is od course absolutely full of active material as myself and

showed live on an old zeeemedia interview a few years back. Do not drink your pee is my direct and firm advice and for good reasons! No mistake was made showing the progressive reassembly of material from urine on that live stream, we actually did that and it is repeatable.

No, definitely more than 30 SEM microscopes for sale on Ebay at one time and Ive even been offered a free one from Germany too. SEM microscopes are not rare anymore and some folks can even get a used old one that works well for between $5,000 and $25,000 off of Ebay or surplus sellers with approx $5,000 international shipping added. I am not qualified or trained to operate one and the procedures are rather awkward in order to prep the sample correctly, some of these procedures also known to possibly be questionable where coatings and other prep methods are concerned.

I may learn with help from a friend who has used one professionally later down the line. But meghhhhhh, an SEM isn’t a definitive analysis tool and it certainly cannot identify complex nanotechnology frameworks alone or even that closely at all. So, anyone who keeps touting they have an SEM and exaggerating how few there are in the world probably isn’t someone that is offering you legit information if they are embedded in provably false fact sharing that conveniently boosts their image at the same time.

Question everything that supposedly helpful people tell you, because it seems there are folks who like to pretend they are one of the good guys but leave a whole trail of information behind them that should trigger our suspicions. AI injection, social media public agents, infiltrators, and diversion trolls are everywhere now and they sound like us. Think fake fact checkers and use that same model on videos we think people like us are posting, are they? or is something trying to manipulate your perception of reality using that very same tactic again. Are they making the awake folk look stupid on purpose? I personally believe so and others seem to ponder the same now.

In history when colonizers arrived on new lands they offered the locals gifts, alcohol, and pretended to be grateful, just looking to settle in harmony. Then the collonizers tor the indigenous folks apart after the locals kindly let them set up camp on land, followed by complete theft of their entire country (Rome→ UK—>USA—> British & American colonies govern the world). Nothing ever changes historically and the tactics can be layered or used over and over again.

With technology in place and with AI in the governments grasp the only question is, what is real and how do you tell now? We all need to think technical, be better detectives, think alternative motives, and pay close attention to signals and signs going forward. The lies and fake signals shall grow as AI takes over the internet more and more.

Probably best that when they demand ID or bio scan for internet access as they are now that we all decide, “sure, never a better reason to throw the TV, radio, and internet out so we cannot respond to your brainwashing and response triggering”. A government, corporation, brand, or movement does not manipulate the public well without being able to skew reality via an open and constant channel.

It is not about image, it is about saving us all from what is happening and there is little time left for messing around as far as I can see. As this material ripens in our veins so does the attack on our freedoms, voice, property, and all else. This isn’t a coincidence, it parallels the state of assembly and success surrounding their number one project, Biological cloud AI and merging it all together for complete control.

Lies can only be covered for so long, eventually people will wake up, scientists may speak out, and they planned to make sure that when that happens we will be distracted from what they have done to us all and whatever it is supposed to do when it is properly functional. This is why they are driving the planet to destruction. To wipe the slate clean for their new system and whoever they decide gets to be their augmented puppets.

Thank you for reading, and even more thanks for helping to fund the parts for the FTIR spectrometer to be fixed for chemical analysis if you have done so already, and if you decide to do so. It will compliment my papers and I shall use the correct methods to analyze (complex synthetic self-assembly products!), Break down agents and triggers are required, not western biological approaches which most have done up to this point. Probably why they only find a few material leads with no real joy, this is to be expected.

Layers may need disrupting and revealing with chemical agents and assembled stages will need reanalyzing many times under certain conditions. You often do not use the same approach to analysis of programmed materials as you might with standard chemistry and biology. Many good folk probably didn’t know this while testing for clues, they just used western medical practices by default, why wouldn’t they.

Ive known about most of these hurdles for a while, what to do, how to string it together. I just need the gear fixed here and I will have more answers that others haven’t managed to get in 5 years still. Those who work in these fields of synthetic science are not likely to help, I think many of those scientists are aware that the synthetic industry is one that often focuses on how they can control humans rather than do great things like help humans. I think with that comes the knowledge that if you worked in an area of bio-mimetic science that was dual use or suspect that you know to keep away from trouble and keep quiet where whistle-blowing or helping the public are concerned.

We have had far more good doctors and health practitioners try to expose the truth than there has been folks interested and trained in this kind of field of advanced molecular sciences. Not a great defense team for the public really, we are missing many potential heroes who could be helping us save themselves and their own families.

Wait till the Freemasons and the privileged lower elitists realize that this stuff in their blood will be used against the chiefs once the Indians are gone. Essentially history proves that the globalists always get rid of the puppets they used to get rid of the people. The guys up top never risk their own dominance, they follow the rules of war. Lie to those you use and dispose of them after. Might sound like in-sighting for effect, but no, seriously it always goes down that way and it must be that way. If it was me in the globalists shoes with the evil agenda……..Rules of war, hierarchy, and of logic depict that I absolutely MUST have to dispose of all who know too much and those who could stand to oppose me. With nanotechnology you can absolutely turn off who you want when you are done with them. I am sure the WEF elitists told them they were special and safe because, because, because, and this is how it works. Truth is none of them would know the truth. This is where reality is right now.

Any way it is late and my neurology is kicking in, so I shall quit babbling and thank everyone again as I retire. My thoughts are with everyone else who is noticing our world being destroyed by the agenda and all of its side attacks on freedom, culture, and health. It isn’t in one country, it is happening to all of us. Stay together and defend the people who are just like us and full of love!

Help out with KO-FI, thank you !

Share

Leave a comment