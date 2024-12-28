Swab material with my new Leica 20x CORR infinity objective.
These came out nicely and I thought id share them while working away still.
If you have been following my work then you will know what we are looking at. The images are becoming far too large in file size these days to even get many in a post with screenshot and paste. A tribute to how this synthetic material is more to do with altering matter than being of any typical robot type technology. The varying structures and processes are of known synthetic self-assembly processes which do not look like the simpler methods supposedly used in vaccines. Anyway, this is a COV-19 RAT yet again (swab test). Same activity spotted in vaccines and anesthetics mostly. You will notice that this Abbott brand lacks the sodium chloride crystals many other swabs and vaccines have. most swabs have had higher yields of salt crystals but this one has all the pain without the good old salt. I hope all had a great Christmas and I wish you all happy new year!
Just a quick one for the family album. Thank you for reading and supporting. I am still looking for lab gear. do help if you can, good stuff will happen!
I hope you and Ana Maria Milhacea share your findings with RFK, Jr once he is confirmed. We know what your investigations have found, but now someone has to STOP this. Same with the poisons in chemtrails that are being sprayed into our atmosphere, which we are inhaling and eating. Does the government allow this???? Both your findings need to expand beyond Substack… PLEASE! I think educating RFK is the best next step. If you don’t share with someone who cares and will likely have power, like him, this all will continue…..
Oh dear...we ain't never going to get you leave Leica 😲 she is Amazing. An opening night gallery of latest artworks Karl?...these images are simply breathtaking, I'd buy them all.
An almost underwater theme, deep sea antics...we see a sunken sub (image 2) strands of teeny tiny sea grapes (image 3) a bemused stingray swimming along a golden headed giant turtle. How absolutely magical.
The standout for me is how you've captured perfect focus of every single featured element even though are many gradients of hues of every colour...you can see this!...a distinct grade in tone of each and every colour...it's brilliant balance... I don't know how you captured this, every tone, every shade of colour is seen clearly. Including the piercing light from the stronger notes within this scene.
This is PRECISION. Must be the new 20x . How beautiful to see so many more colours all stand out.
A standout feature has to be just like you noted, clear advancement of material forms already present, in those larger scale forms of shapeless sacs.
There is a real similarity in the very round vessicles/bubbles showing all too similar material as we see in the now synthetically altered rbc's.
Is this odd to anyone🤔 it's very much alike....
True artistry again Karl, but where do you begin to interpret the massive amount of actions presenting in there? I know I will be studying these images for hours, thankyou for indulging our eyes and imaginations to new horizons. I think the beauty we find helps calm the reality it speaks. Love It 🤟KK