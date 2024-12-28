If you have been following my work then you will know what we are looking at. The images are becoming far too large in file size these days to even get many in a post with screenshot and paste. A tribute to how this synthetic material is more to do with altering matter than being of any typical robot type technology. The varying structures and processes are of known synthetic self-assembly processes which do not look like the simpler methods supposedly used in vaccines. Anyway, this is a COV-19 RAT yet again (swab test). Same activity spotted in vaccines and anesthetics mostly. You will notice that this Abbott brand lacks the sodium chloride crystals many other swabs and vaccines have. most swabs have had higher yields of salt crystals but this one has all the pain without the good old salt. I hope all had a great Christmas and I wish you all happy new year!

Just a quick one for the family album. Thank you for reading and supporting.

