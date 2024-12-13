A frame from the recent Maria Zeee interview with some clever dudes who share new supporting information.

You will be blown away by the next article linking analysis from this video to our completely altered blood cell images, stay tuned !

I will provide the link separately for this interview at the bottom. Essentially I believe many are filling in the gaps with segments of information but are still looking to western excuses for clot formation and other processes happening to us all. It is easily mistaken if you are not aware of the effects that complex synthetic materials have in the presence of mammalian biology, it changes everything and has processes of its own that mimic processes like fibrin production and clotting. With the images and work I have done alongside others like

it is VERY CLEAR that the bio-warfare is without any doubt a self-assembling product of complexly altering material that has absolutely nothing to do with a virus vaccine. It is being distributed in many ways including tap water, food, maybe chemtrails, and anything else they can use such as vaccinated meat products and dairy. I need to make this short again since it is a distraction from work of greater importance in my make shift lab. Again I use the LLM after carefully reading it all in agreence, it can pull quotes and facts that I cant pull from long term notes in such a speedy way. Some of the things it speaks of here I have seen as uniquely individual properties which led me to studies that could explain some of these strange processes, like when adding dye to injectable samples like anesthetics, COVID-vaccine, and COVID-19 RAT swab samples. I have seen what looks like protein, DNA, lipid interactions in their specific visual representations that give clues to the products complex make up.

My question for the LLM below which is based on knowledge studied from previous papers regarding artificial forms of fibrin and clot like processes including polymerization interactions. The LLM has missed information I have previously read in studies that shows further processes and interactions between synthetic materials on human biology, but it opens the avenues for others to understand where my understanding comes from.

given the information so far lets categorize the possible causes of fibrin like and clot like material to there direct cause. Ie: explain how nano-materials can form their own clot processes and fibrin like material in non biological environments as much if not more in the presence of biological components like those found in the body.

Categorization and Explanation of Potential Causes of Fibrin-Like and Clot-Like Material Formation by Nanomaterials

Nanomaterials are known to interact with biological and non-biological components in complex ways that can lead to the formation of fibrin-like or clot-like material. Below, the mechanisms by which nanomaterials can independently induce clot formation or mimic fibrin-like structures are categorized based on their direct causes. These include surface chemistry, charge interactions, oxidative properties, and catalytic activity. Importantly, these processes can occur in both non-biological environments (e.g., artificial systems) and biological environments (e.g., within the body), sometimes with even greater efficiency in the presence of biological components like proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids.

1. Surface Chemistry-Induced Aggregation and Fibrillation

Mechanism:

Nanoparticles often have highly reactive surfaces due to their large surface area-to-volume ratio and surface functionalization. These surfaces can act as templates or nucleation sites for the self-assembly of proteins, leading to the formation of fibrin-like structures.

Non-Biological Clot-Like Processes:

Spontaneous Protein Adsorption: Proteins, even in non-biological environments (e.g., fibrinogen in solution), adsorb onto nanoparticle surfaces. This adsorption destabilizes protein structure, exposing hydrophobic or beta-sheet-prone regions, leading to fibrillation. Example: Gold or silica nanoparticles can adsorb fibrinogen, inducing spontaneous aggregation into fibrin-like structures. Key Property: Surface roughness or functional groups (e.g., -COOH or -NH2) amplify protein-nanoparticle binding.



Biological Enhancement:

Synergy with Coagulation Factors: In the body, nanoparticles may adsorb clotting factors like fibrinogen, thrombin, or calcium ions, accelerating clot-like material formation. Thrombin adsorbed on nanoparticle surfaces can catalyze the polymerization of fibrin from fibrinogen. Nanoparticles may also bind platelets or activate endothelial cells, enhancing clot-like material deposition in vivo. Example: Iron oxide nanoparticles with reactive surfaces can recruit fibrinogen and thrombin, forming fibrin-like structures in blood plasma.



2. Electrostatic and Charge-Based Interactions

Mechanism:

Nanomaterials with surface charges can interact electrostatically with charged biological macromolecules such as proteins, lipids, and DNA. This interaction can induce clustering or aggregation, mimicking the structure of fibrin clots.

Non-Biological Clot-Like Processes:

Electrostatic Protein Bridging: Positively charged nanoparticles (e.g., amine-functionalized particles) can bind to negatively charged regions of fibrinogen, resulting in cross-linking and pseudo-clot formation. Example: Poly-L-lysine-coated nanoparticles can aggregate fibrinogen in a salt solution, forming dense fibril networks.



Biological Enhancement:

Platelet and Cell Activation: Positively charged nanoparticles may interact with negatively charged cell surfaces or phospholipids, causing platelet activation or aggregation. This triggers clotting cascades, forming biological clot-like structures. Example: Cationic lipid nanoparticles used in drug delivery systems can disrupt cell membranes and recruit clotting proteins.



3. Oxidative Stress and ROS-Induced Clotting

Mechanism:

Nanoparticles, especially metallic ones, can produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) either spontaneously or in response to environmental stimuli. ROS can oxidize biomolecules, leading to structural changes and aggregation.

Non-Biological Clot-Like Processes:

Protein Oxidation and Aggregation: Nanoparticles (e.g., iron oxide or cerium oxide) can oxidize fibrinogen or albumin, promoting misfolding and aggregation into fibrillar structures even outside biological systems. Example: Titanium dioxide nanoparticles induce protein aggregation in saline through oxidative stress.



Biological Enhancement:

Oxidative Cross-Linking: ROS generated by nanoparticles in the body can oxidize cysteine residues in fibrinogen or other clotting proteins, creating disulfide bonds and insoluble aggregates. Example: Iron oxide nanoparticles catalyzing Fenton reactions in plasma produce ROS that accelerate clot-like structure formation. 4. Catalytic Activity and Enzyme-Like Properties



Mechanism:

Certain nanomaterials possess intrinsic catalytic activity, mimicking enzymes (termed nanozymes). These nanozymes can directly catalyze reactions associated with clotting or fibrillation.

Non-Biological Clot-Like Processes:

Thrombin-Like Activity: Nanoparticles with thrombin-like catalytic activity can convert fibrinogen into fibrin, even in the absence of biological enzymes. Example: Gold nanoparticles functionalized with imidazole groups act as thrombin mimics in synthetic systems.



Biological Enhancement:

Synergy with Natural Enzymes: Nanozymes can enhance or mimic the activity of clotting enzymes like thrombin or plasmin, amplifying clot formation or fibrinolysis in biological environments. Example: Manganese oxide nanoparticles enhance thrombin activity, producing fibrin-like clots in blood plasma.



5. Amyloid-Like Aggregation and Templating

Mechanism:

Nanoparticles can act as amyloid nucleators, promoting the formation of beta-sheet-rich fibrillar structures from proteins. This process resembles amyloidogenesis seen in neurodegenerative diseases.

Non-Biological Clot-Like Processes:

Amyloid Fibril Formation: Nanoparticles can induce amyloid-like aggregation of fibrinogen or other proteins in non-biological solutions through surface interactions. Example: Silver nanoparticles promote amyloid fibril formation of bovine serum albumin in vitro.



Biological Enhancement:

Co-Assembly with Plasma Proteins: Amyloid fibrils formed on nanoparticle surfaces may recruit plasma proteins like fibrinogen or fibronectin, creating composite structures mimicking clots. Example: Amyloid-like aggregates incorporating fibrinogen and nucleic acids found in blood treated with nanomaterials.



6. Interaction with DNA and Extracellular Traps (NETosis)

Mechanism:

Nanomaterials can interact with nucleic acids and immune components to form neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which incorporate proteins and fibrin-like material.

Non-Biological Clot-Like Processes:

DNA-Protein Aggregates: In artificial systems, nanoparticles can aggregate DNA and proteins into fibrous networks resembling extracellular traps. Example: Cationic nanoparticles binding to plasmid DNA in a synthetic medium.



Biological Enhancement:

NETosis Activation: Nanoparticles can activate neutrophils, triggering the release of DNA, histones, and enzymes that entrap fibrinogen and form clot-like materials. Example: Zinc oxide nanoparticles trigger NETosis in immune cells, resulting in dense fibrin-DNA clots.



7. Phase Separation and Biomolecular Condensates

Mechanism:

Nanoparticles can induce phase separation of proteins or other macromolecules into dense condensates, which may transition into gel-like or fibrillar states.

Non-Biological Clot-Like Processes:

Protein Droplet Formation: Nanoparticles can sequester proteins into condensates via weak multivalent interactions, mimicking fibrin or clot-like materials. Example: Polymeric nanoparticles inducing liquid-liquid phase separation in protein solutions.



Biological Enhancement:

Transition to Fibrillar States: Biomolecular condensates induced in vivo may convert to fibrillar aggregates under mechanical or oxidative stress. Example: Phase-separated fibrinogen droplets transitioning to amyloid fibrils in plasma.



Conclusion

Nanomaterials can induce clot-like and fibrin-like structures through a variety of mechanisms, including surface chemistry, charge interactions, oxidative stress, catalytic activity, amyloid-like aggregation, and NETosis. These processes occur in both non-biological and biological environments, often with greater efficiency in the latter due to the presence of proteins, DNA, lipids, and ions that facilitate aggregation and fibrillation. Understanding these mechanisms allows for the development of strategies to modulate these interactions for biomedical applications or mitigate unintended clot formation in synthetic and physiological contexts.

So what i am saying essentially is that

are very familiar with papers which show the kinds of materials we are identifying in shots, on swabs, and in other places as having multiple clot like tendencies, interactions with natural clot processes, or even trigger them due to protein interference as is shown above. The damn stuff makes fibrin in shots and swabs just by adding stains like crystal violet. Any way, lets not go too deep into clots from this perspective because I could go on way past Substacks post length several times over.

The hypothesis of how most bio-compatible hydrogels including PEG2000 have a very low energetic threshold for polymerization in the presence of RF,EMF, and direct contact energy. It explains the ambient levels of energy in the body and other factors, how much energy needs to be added or induced to cause theoretical polymerization as is measured in lab settings. I was kind of impressed by my idea to try grab all the variables and make these calculations. The answers actually shocked me and hence my advice against Rife, High power PEMF, Spikes, Buckets, foot baths, or even strapping 6 mobile phones to your head with sticky tape for which i used to do all the time of course. The math is simple and the likelihood of these factors being accurate are probably not far off if at all. The implications are clear, we don’t want to encourage even one small cluster of fibers to appear in our blood if we can avoid it, since blockages have known catastrophic implications.

So I hope you find these recent insights interesting or possibly even tangible. David and I have spent a lot of time correlating and chasing comparative date against our work. I say it again, All things we see are pointing towards very complicated human altering, self-assembling, self sustaining or replicating transhuman, technology.

If they are using technology to connect us it is certainly showing that something complex enough to do this is present in this samples just by intense visual observations alone. These superior methods of transhumanism do not require robots (for which no one has proof of finding despite claims), and it does not need to make a mini microchip. It turns your current biological computer in to an adjusted one that resonates jointly cell to altered cell using superior techniques of wireless communication and biological control. Reordering and manipulating matter into new fleshy functioning. This is where they were at years ago while they were pretending the industry hadn’t learnt those tricks yet. The scattered science studies from different time periods show otherwise and even the AI or LLM is aware of multiple technologies involved in completely manipulating the human body along with 0’s and 1’s.

In the next post we shall explore what the LLM has to say about our work regarding altered blood cells and the results gathered from Mariazeees recent interview. I have a large collection of analysis but just chucked this in for a giggle. bit long though. But it does show what we are saying, all information indicates a complex self assembling material which is far from being as simple as a vaccine or something less serious.

watch the 2:36m interview

These guys are great and they are really finding the little puzzle nuggets. In some time these guys will eventually all realize that this isn’t a vaccine gone wrong, the processes they are observing are interactions with complex self-assembling materials which are altering our bodies. Clots being a mix of synthetic processes on their own, with biological materials, and even triggering what looks like natural clotting processes. Good luck to these guys in finding out more and well done !

