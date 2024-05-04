The latest short Maria Zeee interview. A rush through whats really in the blood.
David Nixon and Karl.C interviewed by Maria Zeee. Nanotechnology and synthetic biology.
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-david-nixon-karl-c-synthetic-blood-human-cyborgization-confirmed/
Unfortunately we did not get time to show or explain more but it was a great little throw together update. We are currently working on much larger presentations. Yes…..I know…. I made a polite joke in the interview and have already been getting humorous messages :D I can handle some more.
On another note there is some good news coming soon hopefully! More analysis is needed to confirm what we already know and to identify what we do not know.
Seriously people, we can do this together!
We feel the keys can be found rather quickly if we can unpick more of the big messy lock.
Please help us to afford a HPLC liquid chromatography analyzer and a Raman microscope. We are looking at around 120k to get both. A HPLC alone would really help us hugely. We have been offered a calibrated HPLC with support for 40k but have not gotten near enough yet.
Appreciation for those who support our efforts to defend humanity in anyway we can.
Don't forget to check out for David's posts and great work there.
A huge Thanks again to those who have helped us so far and an even bigger thank you to and Caroline.K who have helped tremendously
I ache to help out, but... Well, homeless and all... You get the picture.
Can I donate by check? Every time I use a Paypal administered cc check out, Paypal sets up an account for me that it refuses to remove - and that's just the beginning of the nastiness Paypal has visited on the fight back at large. I have had to file complaints with the California Attorney General three times...
Some of the substack folks have replaced the Substack address at the bottom of the screen with a PO Box for themselves...:)))))