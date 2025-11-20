Warning! You really will kick yourself if you don’t watch the videos on a large sized HD display, it is after all high resolution microscopy of tiny assembly structures. The performance of the CDMLE mod just keeps on giving. It has been nice to see folks emailing and messaging in regards to helping them create the scope modifications so they can use it too. Unfortunately I don’t have time to custom build the rather large units that have to be retrofitted under their current microscope.

My unvaxed Blood plasma, spun down and viewed under CDMLE. No trouble seeing that we have a complete hybridized emulsion/Coacervate multi-phase system and that it is clearly forming what looks like tissue scaffolds. Yes, that can be in the class known as neural networks. These systems rely on scavenging molecules from the environment or from a host in order to continue developing new material structures and the part where it makes more of itself (the base part).

I promised to add pictures and videos while I was busy still, but here are some recent videos in pretty impressive quality despite the massive compression Substack ads to uploads. In the near future I shall provide links for full 6K resolution viewing. The extra few K on a big screen really does enhance the quality much more and all while allowing considerable digital zoom with clarity if one uses something like VLC player with the magnifier option (control + G).

I will post a few more gallery drops soon. I have just managed to get together the FTIR spectrometer, I just fit all the upgrades and optical path mirrors. I added an extra narrow bandwidth detector, re-aligned the detectors manually for optimal signal gain and clarity (gained a substantial peak value of 2.5 units on test). I added multiple extra desiccant packs to keep any stray atmospheric H20 signal smothering out and Ive just gotten around to addressing the addition of a Nitrogen purge kit so that H20 and CO2 do not smother their spectral regions. So far, the machine has been tested quite a bit and simple material compounds show up correctly against FTIR library matches. The machine is running in VERY good condition and all the adjustments put this machine closer to new performance than many aging FTIR 6700 units still used in universities, labs and crime units today. It is a 1996 era model from when FTIR spectrometry hit new levels of accuracy. The FTIR 6700 is still noted to be a very competitive device where accuracy is concerned when comparing with more modern devices like the iS10 and iS50, etc. The newer devices generally scan faster and can go lower in resolution with slightly cleaner spectral signal (less noise). Essentially, it does everything the same as newer devices but isn’t quite as quick or as sensitive for tiny trace materials. The newer software suites seem to also offer more intuitive features, control, and automatic library matching for materials.

Here was me practicing the analysis of random samples and chemicals while testing the machine. In this case I was learning Omnic software subtraction. For example: This is where you take a background sample first (Background trace), then take the main sample alone, take the dye sample alone, and then Substract the additive (dye/chemical) from your combine sample spectrum. It isn’t the best here since the Nitrogen purge makes the critical difference for reading signals in the H2O and Co2 occupying spectrum.

So, I have certainly stuck to the plan as I promised I would. Unfortunately I had to throw everything I had cost wise on this because it seems my posts have become so restricted that you truly couldn’t explain how little activity there has been recently without that being the obvious case. I have 6k plus subscribers/followers and the more I’ve posted eye opening stuff the more it feels Ive been posting articles to myself. It has become truly weird. So, I didn’t want to lose a working machine and just went all in so I didn’t have to wait forever for another tested and working unit (rare at a good price). The test windows, KBR pellets, Nitrogen, and all the other stuff certainly are extra additional costs if you run many samples. I shall be of course.

I have the Smart orbit diamond ATR unit which allows a sample to be placed on the diamond, clamped down with precise force and read with ease. The next thing on the agenda is to build a custom acrylic housing with extra Nitrogen inlet for even better ATR readings. The newer FTIR libraries would sure be handy, but i saw the price of each one and realized it was another tax payers con. These crepes pay up to $4000USD or more just for each digital library containing categories of chemicals. Since Ive been researching I had noticed that ALL scientific and lab grade chemical access is kept behind contract only pay walls. Look at the price of chemicals on Thermo fischer and other corporate sites. It is extortion for what you get. $600 for a dye bottle Is really not justifiable no matter how good it is. I saw PTFE pipe for analysis machine (gas feed) and they go for thousand used on ebay, It is just pipe. The same pipe you’ll find for almost nothing in the high street store. You won’t find anything in these industries where the price is sensible and doesn’t scream paywall/contract control and global TAX theft. It seems that ANYWHERE the governments spend our tax has a massively inflated cost price. Remember the whole thing about The US gov paying $500 for a toilet seat to be changed that only cost $11 at home depot. I know, I changed several toilet seats exactly the same as they buying and I was only charging $45 to people I knew. My business didn’t really have time for $45 toilet seat jobs then. But seriously, someone should investigate the cost of everything that get bought through universities, government projects, labs, engineering, etc. No wonder everyone is broke.

Sincerely, Thank you to everyone who has helped or supported so far. I look forward to sharing more of my venture results soon. Any help with getting more equipment and supplies for this expensive process is truly appreciated and always directed in the right place. I hope the videos above show how support has achieved some rather impressive findings so far and how it also led to the design of my enhanced darkfield microscopy mod which I remind folks is available to view on Github under creative commons license so anyone with technical competency can build it themselves or even add their own modification and process to the forks there on Github. See previous posts if you are interested in exploring the CDMLE modification.

