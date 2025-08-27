What is in blood? Folkets Radio interview with Per in Sweden. My protocol plus Evidence for false checkers!

My research stack lower down - Not a medical advice list- also drug free!

Per, like many has been rather concerned about claims, images/videos online and in small media reporting foreign material in blood since the 2020 agenda began roll out. He was interested in seeing what some of us had to say in person. We had our first interview to break into the topic before going deeper down the rabbit hole the next time we interview again.

I want to thank Per for his support and professional approach and in having a casual introductory talk that I found refreshing as a change from the normal speedy run through. I would also like to thank others who support the research and help progress it further! My health gains when I discover more and when it does I share my findings in hope that others do not have to suffer as I have done so previously and so horrifically. I received nothing but gas lighting, lies and insult from 2 major hospitals in 2 countries, It is a miracle I am still here despite still suffering nasty neurological symptoms. I am actually very pleased to have come this far, to have discovered so much, to know the truth, and even to have discovered the benefits of Sodium Citrate purely by mistake while over-buffering blood samples for other experimental reasons.

Per wanted me to include my personal supplement stack for people to research and peruse in Sweden. I do not offer medical advice, I do not use what is considered to be pharma drugs either. My personal stack depends mainly on non-pharma products at all costs since we’ve mostly all seen what their products look like and it isn’t promising if you don’t like self-assembling systems which are not on the label but appear under a good darkfield microscope. So here it is for now. It is my current make shift list, I have a growing list of possible new agents that may inhibit or collapse the frameworks, or at least some of them far more effectively. It takes me a long time to do those experiments and so it shall be a while until i share my activity there. So, here is what I do and what has kept me functional without being bed ridden as I was before tuning my methods. i hope the research helps others. Of course, Sodium Citrate is what gave me the biggest leaps by far, but it isn’t enough still without several other forms off chelation, binding, detox, and inhibition strategy.

The above page was updated due to duplicates and a missing category, My apologies.

So, if you are new or if you just saw Per’s interview for the first time you’ll notice that we didn’t get much time to talk specifically about the toxic synthetic material in any real detail yet. In case you are unsure about the statements regarding structures which are not bubbles I shall include some pastes from my lab notes clearly showing the nature of some of these materials. There will be a long detailed feature coming soon with a whole load of paper drops of the work performed at my end. It isn’t simple stuff to organize as you learn ahead.

Our first point will be addressing the bubbles in blood. These are absolutely not air bubbles at all. They are complex bi-layer or multi-layer vesicles of the complex programmable kind. These lipids are able to self-synthesize and self repair. Once assembled they begin forming what appears to be tissue scaffolding systems and maybe things we also cannot see with the microscope.

Just as a clue I will add some of my work below with suggestion to follow older articles and prepare for I am working on now, which will be seen in parts over the next few days or this week.

Brief pointers to the evidence: Let us not bamboozle visitors to this article with all the deep science and references yet. Let us just introduce you gently to the common sense red flags. Some will see whats wrong here immediately. Others shall need to wait for the new videos and papers coming out of the pipeline here and the old articles. Some things are in my more up to date work are more concise and contain far more evidence than before. Including matches/references of behavior and experimentation results known only to the synthetic scientific fields (not naturally occurring phenomenon).

Dye: Dye results showed blood and pharma products to not contain gases or bubbles but confirmed bi-layer vesicles comprising of self-assembling pertinacious aggregation and modular layering of vesicle membrane rings with other material inserting in order to increase programmable complexity. I am sure anyone will understand that bubbles do not dye or create their own layers, Bi-layer vesicles do this.

Fast green dye exploits the bi-layer vesicle forming with all scientifically valid and visible expectations shown as per the image. NOT BUBBLES KEVIN !

Toluidine Blue manages to penetrate vesicle membranes due to molecule size and charge properties. The internals of the vesicle show signs of possible nucleic acid, acid structure, or other compatibility. Point being, IT CLEARLY ISN’T A BUBBLE KEVIN!

Onion Layers on vesicles:

Vesicle collapse and polymerization:

Bubbles do not produce or associate with polymers that are part of tissue engineering scaffolds. They also do not glow like complex bi-layer vesicles.

Custom pseudo colour enhancement of last image enhances cargo in the polymer network, shows optical contrast of internal vesicles and highlights a black vesicle membrane which is not consistent with gas but……you guessed it, vesicles!

Do you see the dual concentric rings in the vesicle attached to the synthetic scaffold framework in this image? This is blood.

Vesicle has networked scaffolds internally. Membrane has lost shape, gas doesn’t do that. The membrane polymers have destabilized again and exploited their material nature. Probably just bubble plastic with a hairy chest, egh Kevin.

An active vesicle allowing bio-molecules and chemicals in to start production of fibrous hybrid scaffolds can malfunction and form fibers! That isn’t a micro-plastic Kevin, it is a reversible tissue scaffolding polymer Kevin.

Another vesicle showing the proteins which make up the hydrogel content are polymerizing (setting off). The membrane is unstable, collapsing, and creating a drying gel skin via dehydration.

Same again.

chemical reaction colouration signs in vesicles:

Production of material inside and outside:

Vesicle derived fibers and other polymer scaffolding agents:

Alteration of blood cells:

So, if you are just joining us now and want to know whats happening in all these images with far greater understanding, follow me and I shall prove to you what this system is doing and how it works as i discover more and more.

For the general workings I understand the vague structure and many critical features of this system. I do not know which tissues it is focused on engineering mostly or how many types. Common sense would say that it would be for creating the technological bridge between biology and AI based human control.

Why? because there is no other reason you would insert a complex technology like this in to anyone in the population and not with all this secrecy if it wasn’t the case. Telling the compelling truth about this gets you locked up, maybe killed, and drives absurd misinformation campaigns against those speaking up.

I think it is fair to say that the most compelling and accurate work so far regarding the technology based aspect comes from what I have been doing here and what

has done scientifically over almost 40 years.

woke us all up to suspicious behaviours in the pharma products and provided huge exposure to the public from his perspective. His images and videos of the strange assembly behaviours shook part of the world. Michael Merrick and others have performed excellent renditions of Clifford’s electrical experiments, as have David and myself. The community have provided immense amounts of microscopic evidence of foreign material in the blood.

made hugely relevant findings from his professional blood clotting experiments too. Over the years others have contributed to this truth and go back as far as Dr Hildegarde Staninger who already was sure that Lyme /Morgellons was nanotechnology or Bio-mimetic nanotechnology. The great and brave Dr’s doing their western style work have been producing fantastically revealing work which of course those studies are being ignored by media and government or just being buried away from easy search results. Shedding has been confirmed in multiple studies (supporting my work on vesicles (viral capsules, (not fake or fictional viruses they tried to sell us on to). The COVID-19 papers, specially the ones being ignored actually support a synthetic and responsive system like what we are seeing here. Sorry if i missed names, it wasn’t to compete but to give new comers a line to compare in the sand if they want to see the relevance of these works and how they all intersect tangibly until the graphic low down is available. This is all so complicated it is almost trying solve a same repeating piece shape puzzle blind folded. Wiring the canvas and logic is going along reasonably well so far though.

Thank you for reading. Please hold tight for more excellent discussions, interviews and papers………watch this space!

Any help towards lab equipment, supplies, and to fixing my FTIR spectrometer is EXTREMELY APPRECIATED. I waste no time living, I just want answers for all of us. Knowing how it works is one thing, finding a possibly safe long-term resolve or cure for the problem is even harder. Time is not on our side as you can see from the progression and activity in the images.

Warm feelings, hugs and much love to the world!

Thanks again, men and women!

Help with KO-FI Thank you !

