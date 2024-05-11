Laser scanning microscopy from September 2023.

Laser scanning microscopy of gel like structures in blood. No noticeable activity after viewing these areas using a 532nm laser source for some time. These structures will usually expand and shrink on their own. A meta-material like wavy appearance can be seen aggrigated at the edges of the membrane.

Scanning laser microscopy of polymerized structure in blood showing wavy pattern phenomena.

Going back to old work for the purpose sharing my experience with 532nm green lasers. Yet again I am bombarded by emails and messages over another circulating trend. Here is my official take on this topic having done a fair amount of hours using laser scanning microscopy and direct laser exposure.

The video here shows RBC’s being viewed under laser scanning microscopy. Increasing the laser rotation speed we could see foreign material which was not visible using dark field or bright field microscopy. The only thing that I could find around this time and still today that might explain these crossing wavy patterns which were moving oddly is the presence of meta-materials (nanomaterial products). This phenomena was interesting but not useful so far since matching literature using laser scanning microscopy was not showing comparative reference given lack of such images in the literature using a scanning laser.

Laser microscopy of wavy patterns phenomena observeed in a polymerized structure from blood

Another large structure in blood which did not respond in a any visible way to green laser of 532nm wavelength.

Laser scanning microscopy of polymer based fiber in blood showing the wavy pattern phenomena

Cell membranes and activity all remained visually stable under scanning laser microscopy and fixed laser microscopy.

Laser scanning microscopy of ring constructor cell in blood. no remarkable activity observed applying 532nm laser. Right image is laser and white light source. without a laser it is just a clear bubble or so it might seem.

Laser scanning microscopy of blood showing ring constructors and meta material like phenomena located inside (bright wavy area).

Laser scanning microscopy of hydrogel like material in blood showing a wavy patterning.

Laser scanning microscopy of hydrogel polymerizing in to a structure from inside the center of the gel area.

The images are in some older articles and have been labelled with descriptions. There are many more unpublished images using laser scanning microscopy. These images are pretty much showing the general phenomena seen in response to 532nm laser through out the samples during September 2023. I can find no literature that would support any negative affects on this type of material but I can find plenty showing how to utilize laser scanning microscopy and confocal laser microscopy to identify or reveal these kind of materials without damaging them. I can also find many papers showing how to create nanotechnology building blocks using a 532nm laser and others using different light waves.

For me there is no sense or any information that would suggest 532nm lasers are useful to us where this nasty product is concerned. If anything there is a good chance that you will more than likely excite some of it. Many of the foreign constituents in the blood respond mostly to green wavelengths and for the particles which fluoresce an electron is being created in some of the nanoparticles at least, as per literature. Think of solar panels which now can utilize nanotechnology materials to transfer light into electron based energy or electricity.

Another point in hand is that it would be the most unlikely event where a stock Green laser or any other shop stock colours would just so happened to be the right frequency to dismantle these materials even in a combination. That would be impossibly unlikely using random non specific and non tuned lasers, right? That would be the biggest convenient coincidence ever. It would almost be like hooking up a random laptop power supply to a homemade coil with a relay flasher and claiming it is designed to destroy nanotechnology in the body without any actual designing or tailoring of the frequencies to do what is proposed.

Raymond Royal RIFE himself couldn’t get lucky with just any design thrown together and these things are no different. Claiming a device is doing something without any science being able to concisely explain it is a bit much for me when these devices are exploiting very simple engineering and physics concepts. I actually do understand what a lot of these devices do and can say that the spike is likely only acting as a wireless QI charger for nanotechnology based scaffolding.

No one has shown any convincing images of clean or improved blood after which should be easy if it works, and at best I have been seeing people show after images that are still soiled with foreign nano-materials. I am open to anything but when giving the chance to humor these successes that have been implicated I have had no convincing evidence offered to me and worse so have been told that the guys making them don’t understand how they work, but they do.

What I understand is that in the case of the spike for instance we have a laptop supply switching at 30khz-1mhz meaning the power is DC pulsed as a square wave in order to save size and increase power efficiency of the power supply unit. The relay is cutting this pulse of energy off at almost 1/2-1hz (on/off every 1 second roughly) and is effectively then giving you 30khz-1mhz DC that switches on and off every second. The triangular spike coil is (with or without magnets like the first versions) being supplied a pulse of 4Amps+ @19.8v. What we have now is a noisy transmitter antenna and a weak electro-magnet even if we include the spike of energy at switching off pulses of the power supply. This cannot pull the trillions of metal particles out of your body, you will bleed all over the place according to literature concerning Nanoparticles and tissue damage when these particles are exposed to RF or other excitement like pulsed or non-pulsed magnetic fields. If it is powerful enough to damage proteins in the hydrogel it is going to likely damage your proteins substantially too.

These Devices are not specially designed in any way and they are not targeted around any logic where complex frequency keyed devices are used today such as the RIFE biomedical machine and some other interesting devices. I absolutely know how these devices work and given the fact we do not even know the key frequencies to target the resonant frequency for each of the evil materials in the warfare would absolutely not subject myself to one regularly given the previous experiments that David and I performed using DC,AC,WI-FI, and RIFE where all samples seemed to advance the stages of complexity in much shorter time than without these energy based applications.

Given that we understand how all these energy devices work and that they are all energizing the material by means of INDUCING SMALL CURRENTS in the body it is for me only proof that I should not subject myself to them. This is a simple explanation of why I do not believe these devices help here so that others can understand my opinion when asked.

If the base package (HYDROGEL) is unpacking this material then that is where we must strike it as Clifford Carnicom has also agreed. In this case Enzymes and TARGETED chelators will be our savior once enough is known. Pulling a junk generic laptop supply out the draw just because we all have them at home and connecting it to a randomly wrapped coil is not likely going to be a miracle cure, but it is going to be convenient if you do not understand engineering sciences and want to create a new trend that will take on. No math or criteria was considered in the making of these devices so they are not targeted or aimed in any scientific way at anything.

Please help to fund the research so we can move onto HP Liquid chromatography analysis and Raman microscopy to find more answers.

Please help out with KO-FI Than you !

