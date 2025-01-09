Extreme magnification and incredible resolution images with subtle software aided upscaling and intelligent rendering on some images.
A slight advance in my observations on blood cell internals and alterations is due to a combination of modifciations with occasional software aids. On the left we have the original images on the right is the Software upscaled images which use sharpening, denoising, compression, and other algorithims to aid the visual outlining of what we are looking at here. The software when used with particular settings can offer clarity with the right images and without too much deformation of the original data. Enlarging the below images will show you the more realistic improvement gains without adding major artifacts to images which must remain accurate in their detailing.
Okay i stayed up a bit too late to squeeze this post in, but you get abrief insight of what i am tailing at the moment. Hope to show even better images soon when other gear arrive. Please help fund the spectral equipment for chemical analysis by helping out with the KO-FI button.
Sure hope the activated charcoal is binding these "things" and extracting them...Wouldn't binders be the only thing to grab these invaders and extract them?
I want to have my son’s blood checked for these deposits. He is 30 and lethargic. He sleeps all the time, he has lost his job . He was a high energy highly intelligent person before the jabs. Unfortunately he believed the rhetoric and thought I, his mother l was going to die because of my age (66). I told him it was a rouse but his friends told him he couldn’t be around them or work unless he was vaxed. Then his insistence to get the second jab while I watched was heartbreaking. He is nearly semi functional and at the present won’t be able to hold down a job. How else can I help him?