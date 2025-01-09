Extreme magnification and incredible resolution images with subtle software aided upscaling and intelligent rendering on some images.

A slight advance in my observations on blood cell internals and alterations is due to a combination of modifciations with occasional software aids. On the left we have the original images on the right is the Software upscaled images which use sharpening, denoising, compression, and other algorithims to aid the visual outlining of what we are looking at here. The software when used with particular settings can offer clarity with the right images and without too much deformation of the original data. Enlarging the below images will show you the more realistic improvement gains without adding major artifacts to images which must remain accurate in their detailing.

floating bodies in blood are not parasites and maybe never were in the past either. The behaviour of these structures forming in blood spans between assembling particleswhich have lipid polymer features. These can expand into lipid cell structures and often do. They are not bacteria, not blebs, or spirochetes. They are what is expected of some self assembling building blocks.

Another angle of the same image later on.

A massive multilayer vesicle with lipid domains actively forming chemical exchanges . The iridescent rings on the raised domains are a significant observation as much as the yellow glow surrunding the edges of the lipids. The external multi-layer membrane is thick and in most cases emits fluorescent light wave patterns once assembly has reached a certain level.

RBC’s with extremely colourful nanomaterials inside. The material forms mostly in cells that show a certain level of alteration to their membranes. These effects are increasing in speed over time and advancement such as this is being observed in shorter viewing sessions of blood. This image has no software enhancements and is off of the Leica 20x CORR lens. the other images are all taken mostly with the 40x Reichert oil objective. I would say this image really shows hard core evidence that our blood and general human biology are now lost to a technological takeover orhestrated by the mad globalists and their central control insanity.

Material forming inside of altered RBC’s. The embranes show colourful features as well as the inclusion of nanomaterials.

A blue barbell structure is seen left (often said to be a spirochete prior to plandemic). These blue structures are definately not parasites and can be seen forming from small round bodies. Likely a polymer-lipid-hybridized nanoparticle of close sorts. Several scientific papers reveal multiple options for structures which form as these do and have similar features. The beaded structures in images higher up show larger spherical materials connecting to make long chains. These can expand to appear as chains of lipid vesicles when they are expand, exibiting beatiful iridescent patterns with certain optical setups.

complex compostion of lipids, nanoparticles and other material in the blood. The software enhancement allows a whole new level of detail to observe. The optics are big player in allowing the software to get this far.

same as above, note the colours of material and patterning.

Lipids and other material networks enlarged many times.

blow up of above image in blood.

RBC’s showing major membrane alterations while transitioning and revelation of nanomaterials forming inside.

Sythetic material cluster with polymeric hybrid materials forming outwards from the stack.

Colourful nanomaterials forming inside unvaccinated altered blood cells.

Nanomaterials forming inside of altered blood cells.

Blow this up to see the shocking detail in the bright area.

Polymer networks in an unstable state in blood.

Okay i stayed up a bit too late to squeeze this post in, but you get abrief insight of what i am tailing at the moment. Hope to show even better images soon when other gear arrive.

