Karl.C’s Substack

Karl.C’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
4d

MunsonScott.Substack.com full of doctors who

Display Darkfield Microscopy of Nanotechnology or

discuss therapy to remove Spike Proteins Graphene NanoTech Nanotechnology PlantTrees

Ana Maria Mihalcea MD PhD

https://substack.com/@anamihalceamdphd

PROFESSOR ANITA BRAXAS MD Darkfield Microscopy NanoTech NanoBots MicroRobots

2025.04.11 Fri April 11 2025

https://substack.com/@anitabaxasmd

David Nixon

https://substack.com@davidnixon

Proton Magic Substack Darkfield Microscopy

https://substack.com/@protonmagic

LEN BER

https://substack.com/@lenbermd

KARL.C 2025.05.08 Wed Synthetic altered blood

https://substack.com/@managainstthemicrobes

SCROLL DOWN

All on Substack. Helpful ingredients to REMOVE carbon Nanotech include:

Bentonite clay, activated charcoal, lemon, chlorella, spirulina, cilantro

Likely Honey Garlic Kombu Seaweed Nori Miso Soup Walnuts Almonds

Also, I have published hundreds of documents I have collated consolidated and edited from thousands of their Substack emails over the last three years at

My Socials PlantTrees Scott Munson Plant Trees

Http://planttrees.org

Https://MunsonScott.Substack.com

Https://x.com/planttrees

Https://gab.com/planttrees

Https://Minds.com/planttrees

https://fetlife.com/users/806217

@Planttrees noadultcontent Just Activism.

https://fetlife.com/users/20636832

@SomeGuyOnFet AiArt Critic excellenterotic pic

Telegram t.me/scott_Munson

-

Ana Maria Mihalcea MD PHD

https://x.com/DrAnaMihalcea

https://substack.com/@anamihalceamdphd

https://t.me/s/anamariamihalceamdphd

https://rumble.com/DoctorAna

David Nixon from NixonLab

https://substack.com@davidnixon

www.drdavidnixon.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davenixon

https://github.com/nixonlab

KARL.C 2025.05.08 Wed Synthetic altered blood

https://substack.com/@managainstthemicrobes

Synthetically altered blood @ 30,000 lumens, Darkfield. ---> LOOK <---

Blood cell images from the latest darkfield setup. Stunning detail ! 

https://open.substack.com/pub/managainstthemicrobes/p/synthetically-altered-blood-30000

Len Ber MD Substack

https://x.com/PSardonicus

https://www.targetedjustice.com/team-members.html

https://substack.com/@lenbermd

https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd

https://www.linkedin.com/in/leonid-ber-md

https://lenbermd.substack.com/p/communicating-my-strategy

https://lenber.academia.edu

https://independent.academia.edu/LenBer

-

Http://planttrees.org 2025 4.50

22 MunsonScott.Substack full of doctors who treat therapy to remove Spike Proteins Graphene NanoTech PlantTrees

MunsonScott.Substack full of doctors who treat therapy to remove Spike Proteins Graphene NanoTech PlantTrees

https://fetlife.com/PlantTrees/posts/12157666

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Karl.C and others
Derek's avatar
Derek
4d

Incredible work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl.C
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karl.C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture