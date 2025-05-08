Karl.C’s Substack

Karl.C’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl.C's avatar
Karl.C
7d

Thanks for supporting 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amy's avatar
Amy
7d

Thank you Karl for all your dedication. I wish more people were awake to this but no one wants to hear it. It’s very frustrating.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl.C
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karl.C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture