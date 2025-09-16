Yea, I know the name sucks but I was more concerned about getting an open license to share it with other researchers since the results were so good. The header image is blood as you will see lower down in the video too.

So you have likely all seen the incredible images that I have been showing here and I need to dump more files of recent work soon so you can see the most astonishing stuff yet. Lets keep it short since it is very late as usual.

I sincerely hope this helps scientists and other researchers advance further in these strange times. Roll in the GITHUB link to the details:

https://github.com/Managainstthemicrobes-Karl/Coronas-Darkfield-Microscopy-light-source-enhancement---CDMLE

I shall leave you with some recent videos of hydrogel forming cargo and other material in to vesicle scaffold systems. that and a few of blood. You will enjoy what these are showing you and I look forward to explaining more soon.

The below videos have all been massively compressed to upload here. Understand that as good as the videos look already that they look far better uncompressed on a large Hi-Resolution screen. The sharpness and detail truly are fantastic and the colour is just unbelievable.

The two videos below are Lignospan dental anesthetic.

Yes, our blood unfortunately can be seen below and the detail enhancement gives more than just extra insight..

Optically sensitive hybridized vesicles, Not the bubbles as claimed by clowns. Watch the scaffolding templates shoot out from the vesicle on drying. Also note the polymer shell which isn’t a feature of a gas bubble either. Blood serum sample.

Blood serum span down and allowed to partially dehydrate several times. Absolutely clear and recognizable hydrogel based activity. We can see the whole scaffold and vesicular network forming. At higher magnification we can see far more assembly processes going on than just these here at 25x. The blood serum is pretty much all hydrogel and not expected for human or animal blood.

Time to shoot sharply to sleep again. But please consider Helping out my efforts in this urgent race to find answers and fixes fast.

As always, much love to the world wherever you are !

