Without further ado… Welcome our new friend, SODIUM CITRATE (E331). The Karl/Nixon Disruptor and Remover! Maybe not…… But so good so far that we nicknamed it in jest. I am very proud of discovering this and what it has done for me. (Still Experimental!!!!)

The Leica does not lie ! it was bought with the love of small donations and has performed greatly. Thanks again Nick also for the steal sale and charitable support, not just the other people who helped me purchase it, centrifuge on its way too.

EDIT & update: I just want iterate again that this solution is EXPERIMENTAL and Not Advised for those not researching its properties. People are asking me how much should I take, I can only tell you what is written below so far as people wanted to know what was making me feel better and felt I was holding it back selfishly. So please remember this. And be careful. I feel great for taking it, but my blood results via DF are confusing. Update post coming once the other guys give me their blood images and experience. David says he feels better for it too and notices his speech has improved. But all that glitters can some times have a big bang in it. Just being cautious here. We are doing spreadsheets soon with image attachments so we can document improvements and blood condition by imagery.

First and foremost - - - WARNING/CAUTION - - - Use with care and consider our observations here (very carefully) before deciding of your own accord if you take this food grade supplement. - - - IT IS NOT A DRUG ! - - -

—!!!!!!!!!!!! BUT IT IS NOT TO BE USED WITHOUT CARE STILL !!!!!!!!!!!!—

None (0) of the people who have tested or discovered this with me, or myself can be held responsible for the use of this food grade supplement. Any warnings are precautions made based on our usage experience and is not complete information by any means, it is our honest experience based on only what we know now at this point. We know it disrupts and removes very heavy amounts of the technology, can possibly make one feel hugely relieved as it did me, and care must be taken using it because of its effectiveness at pulling stuff from the body!

We were going to do more testing with the Sodium Citrate and getting a feel for it more before disclosing what this was i have been using. I found it almost by mistake, but here it is.

The effects were quite obvious and rather immediate. Here goes the story.

I was checking for spirochetes using a rare technique recommended to me by Peter Kemp a couple of years ago. He is a fierce and skillful researcher on the Lyme disease he suffered for years. He found a way via papers to increase the clarity of a blood slide and buffer the PH more so it was suitable enough spirochetes could be seen more easily without inhibiting culture. I was doing a check recently having had spirochetes showing present a long while back to see if they returned when this happened below. The mix was far too strong because i did not measure it this time, thank the starts for being sloppy here!

As soon as i noticed that clumping had occurred and that almost not a single thing was moving i realized that this might just have been an epic sign, at least in the moment. Obviously my first thought was that if this clumps like this it will be headed for the urinals after hitting the liver and kidneys.

It is a food product, GREAT! that means i can drink it too. After some reading i decided i had found enough information for my satisfaction that it is relatively harmless even at levels above what is used in food products. ( I leave that to your research for now and to your discretion, not mine!)

The first human trial on Karl (myself) began with 3.5gm in 500ml of water twice a day. The first thing i noticed within an hour was mild and pleasurable tingling followed by EXTREME RELIEF and energy. The likes of which i have not had for 3 years of serious suffering and misery. The first Urine sample was taken within a few hours. the bowl was noted to be extremely cloudy, the sample was taken as below and everything began to settle rather quickly (30 mins). The materials are clearly heavy.

A sample was taken using a pipette from the sedimentation at the bottom and viewed on a slide. The results were absolutely wonderful, yet very angering!

self assembling nano technology in urine, removed from the body using Sodium Citrate.

Clearly almost ALL the sedimentation which equaled about 1/3rd of the centrifuge tube was now filled with what was very clearly man made synthetic-biology and/or nano-technology. A new Disruptor and Chelator of immense power had been discovered, but also discovered is a new method to vaguely quantify, isolate, reliably test and detect the poisons which we have all been fed.

The next pee (pee 2) was equally as bad.

Pee 3 was almost crystal clear.

The next day after sleep i see more has accumulated and is ready to pee out just the same. After 9 days now it seems it is either still coming out from places in the body, being accumulated through air, food, water and other sources, or it is simply all 3 including the self replicating stages. All being showcased in ‘THE TECHNOLOGY’ post series and more here on Substack.

RISK #1 - PAY CLOSE ATTENTION ! NOT MEDICAL ADVICE !

I am still feeling so incredibly much better, but i monitored the blood as i went along and this is where my concern kicked in. The center of the slide for some large radius was the worst i have EVER seen it. What was happening?

Continuing to monitor my blood i found that by day 7 it had lessened slightly in how bad it appeared viewing via Dark field microscopy. I continued to monitor the blood over the next few days and the level of horror became less and less. I am still monitoring the blood now!

Of course we want no junk in our pee and the blood to look more like my blood seen here below, all nicely spaced and round with no or little debris in the plasma. We want no Fibers, no gels, no dots, no fibrin, No fine stranded networks, and no simplast looking structures.

It seems i am back on my way to the above, but the concern is that the junk in the blood is likely being stripped from other places in the body as it traverses its wave towards your toilet bowl via the liver and kidneys. The brain, The small veins and capillaries where it blocks up, the artery walls and linings, maybe even other organs too, are likely places this is all coming from.

The blood was nowhere near this bad before Na Citrate and obviously we are now removing lots of material via urinating, so this is a highly logical conclusion as some of us had discussed. The lowering of junk in the blood by day 7 and 8 also supports this theory for now. (All opinions right now remember, since everyone wanted to know what this was, and i do understand the impatience !) Sorry for the delay, we wanted to be responsible.

Anyway, can you see the risk here ? If one starts detoxing this material and then stops at the wrong point the blood may be completely full of the material we are removing and it may flourish causing clots or even worse issues. So consider this all at your own risk. Disclaimer for food product use !

RISK #2 - PAY CLOSE ATTENTION ! NOT MEDICAL ADVICE !

Now anyone can see that the Sodium Citrate has the ability to seriously disrupt the technology based material and cause it to clump together. We believe so far the main action to be ION charge related phenomena which cause it to also clump together and ready it for the toilet bowl in short time. Shimon Yanowitz ponders that it might be possible some of the material is reduced to colloidal form this way, but we really do not know yet. Some of us are reaping extremely beneficial effects so far and seeing that it is genuinely removing the junk, but consider that our decisions are our own decisions and vice versa. What i am saying is that any rapid removal of toxins and other material via detoxing, chelation, etc, can have extremely heavy effects on the liver and kidneys for any of these kinds of therapy. You must consider this.

Safety data sheet here - MSDS ! - - - STILL NOT MEDICAL ADVICE - - -

MSDS -SAFETY DATA SHEET FOR SODIUM CITRATE “Most SECTION 2 : Hazards identification Classification of the substance or mixture:” Not classified for physical or health hazards under GHS. (Taken from the MSDS contents)

RISK #3 - PAY CLOSE ATTENTION ! NOT MEDICAL ADVICE !

Consumption, how much worked for me? and what was safe for me?

I started on 3.5 -4 grams in 500mls of water twice a day since it was not considered a toxic product as noted in the above MSDS. it is not a drug but a food supplement and additive. the last few days i dropped the dose to 1x 3-4 grams a day instead of 2x when i could see my blood calm down a bit. But i am experimenting and have noticed i felt better doing the 2x dose. I think those who started on 1-2 grams a day did not feel the effects as much and i have a theory, but i am still experimenting along with others who are too.

David is trying a 1.25gm dose 4x a day which is probably lighter on the old kidneys and providing protection/removal for longer periods. He will be updating us likely on his Substack.

consumption quantity could be extremely important here due to chemistry and physics effects where the ION charges take effect. But consumption quantity is also extremely important because of the clotting risk i think that might be a possibility if used incorrectly. Filtering strain on the liver and kidneys as always when detoxing huge loads is also relative of consumption quantity and also relative to detoxification speed. That may be a problem for some at higher consumption too or if they are an alcoholic, diabetic, have damaged liver & kidneys, or are extremely unwell. Speed is not always better than caution, In fact i would say it is always wise to start in the shallow end with most things in life unless there is certainty!

I urge people to not re-tout this finding hastily in order just to gain monetary attention or audience numbers without being responsible and relaying the info and images sensibly, I hope others can share findings !

The points in this article should be considered fully and assumption that it is possible others may find new cautionary points is wise or likely as with any new discovery.

It is also relevant to note that Sodium Citrate may remove useful minerals and other good stuff from the body. It is advisable for anyone cleansing this way to take vitamins, and not to cleanse with Sodium Citrate too regularly. That would be like taking charcoal every day or EDTA, not a good idea. Side effects are always possible with anything and utmost care should be taken as a matter of precaution.

One of the small groups who have been trying Sodium Citrate are cleansing themselves VISIBLY by these methods and they are feeling much better, or not as unwell as was before and many noticing cognitive improvements from mild to major. I think they all of a sudden they are all having new fun seeing the effects and visual forms of the technology reforming in their pee via Dark Field as if it were a much better playground than blood.

One individual told David Nixon they saw extreme amounts of the material in the urine after but felt little different in terms of well being, apparently they did not notice terrible symptoms beforehand either, so some people can tolerate this tech more for at least some time before noticing symptoms it would seem. Maybe some are immune to side effects full stop, but i doubt it.

The same person saw seriously crazy stuff in their urine after leaving it in the bowl for a while. I am told they will be posting video’s of the strange particles connecting and moving around at some point in time, I am looking forwards to that video.

Onto other points regarding all these different and truly amazing findings.

This latest work presents a case of no contest for me. These unnatural constituents for which i do not want in my earth grown body are making me extremely ill to the point i felt life was coming to an end, It was also causing me occasional and rare behavioral problems. This is not just aging me faster!

When the symptoms hit me hard or i began to get even more run down i would have mind malfunctions, stutter words, urge for alcohol to get relief (which is NOT my friend), my memory had nearly completely failed me, The nerves in my face would hurt like needles and knives under my skin every evening so painfully or when i did not get enough sleep, and the other symptoms would just be too lengthy to list so we will just use our imagination on what this can do to a person unless you already know from experience.

This stuff was eating me away in so very many ways, it took my dignity, hurt my pride, made me feel useless. People, you are not alone! (I hung in there with every last bit to find answers, not just for me, but also for you too.

Anyway, i hope this information excites people. I would advise people to take it as informational only and wait until we know more about what to expect across from volunteer test subjects like myself, David, and others. That would be wise.

And so, again i urge people to understand that this has been an informational discovery still under research and that at this point it is not a medical drug and that this article is NOT MEDICAL ADVICE!

This is now an intense subject of study due to the hugely successful experience and events seen so far between a small group of people.

Updates will come and it is to be noted that this may detox well but we suspect there are other technologies present that Sodium Citrate may not address fully on its own. We are testing enzymes of different types and Ron D Norris is really going at it on his end. Everyone is hunting for humanities health to return to its rightful owners !

A word for Clifford Carnicom ! this is important here, and this is why. I have respected Clifford more than i do most other scientists for his efforts and hard labor over all the years slaving for humanity. So, respectfully and in all honesty a note of respect for Clifford who i have been excited to speak to for some time now is due and this is because clearly knew of inhibitory affects of Sodium Citrate in 2015. So to be clear…………

After making the initial discovery and googling info on Sodium Citrate i saw that Clifford had a patent involving NAC, vit C, Sodium Citrate, and something else. anyway, this only enforced my confidence in this much higher dose discovery which began cleaning me out. I do not think Clifford disclosed this loudly to anyone but it was there to my surprise.

Clifford’s patent was for morgellons disease as a means of (inhibiting) under a paper headed for (Culturing) morgellons disease! My discovery was made by means as detailed earlier and was noticed only because of the observational Lyme technique used to investigate my own blood sample while searching for spirochetes and experimenting with looking at other stuff like the tech more clearly in my the blood.

As a point i would like to refer (again) and thank the wonderful Peter Kemp who studies Lyme disease and posts on FaceBook communities to help others. Peter has helped me greatly over the years with his knowledge of Lyme & co-infections. Here is the microscopy video Peter made using very weak Sodium Citrate buffer for Lyme detection.

Peter Kemp - Sodium Citrate buffer for Lyme spirochete detection on YOUTUBE.

I agree with Clifford’s choice for inhibiting morgellons disease and as a form of maintenance here is likely wise too and would see my discovery of higher dose oral use as a regular cleansing cycle maybe. David, Myself, and others will likely be trying to quantify those requirements or find methods to be able to quantify and select regimes. See how we go.

I am already thinking of bathing in Na Citrate and David has other great ideas too.

Thank you supporters as always !

If this happens to be the thing that helps others significantly then please consider supporting our efforts further, we’d like to learn more too.

