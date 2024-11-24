Chylomicrons or synthetic material which caused chronic diseases then and maybe more so now?……………. I have suspicions.

This image shows what the particles really look like in a blood sample that appears like the image seen below on lower grade optical microscopes. The image below was shared by Kelly Bacher who is a known Live blood analyst or (LBA practitioner). Thank you Kelly! It is an excellent quality video, particularly for a mid to upper-end practical LBA microscope. I have taken a snap of it with her permission as an example so that people can resonate with what they see and what they are really looking at. These grade of scopes LBA’s mostly use (not always) often define the outline of things very well, cost a lot of money still, but offer limited colour perspective and finite resolution compared science lab level equipment. They are not scientific, lab grade microscopes like the modified one I use but have always been suitable for the needs of getting someone well using the methods they practice so wonderfully, despite western corporate attacks on these proven practices.

Upgrading your microscope, which can be rather expensive unless knowing how to buy used equipment is an important thing right now when identifying materials which cape the blood severely since 2020. LBA’s have been debating Pleomorhism, Chylomicrons, and shying away from explaining to clients what is really going on. I don’t blame them, they have always been so successful in beating western medicine at relieving disease symptoms and visually clearing up blood . LBA practitioners would often show their patients before and after blood images on live screens, the patient would often have reduced or significantly improved symptoms. Yet still, in the mainstream we would be convinced somehow that this is not the case.

We really need everyone in the watch tower, specially those who see clients everyday hands on. We are all in this together and must stand strong in the voice of evidence before things get much worse. I would always put my trust in LBA’s over any corporate or private doctor, specially one who defends vaccines, statins, chemo, metformin, and other more toxic choices over documented and superior methods which offer lower toxicity but remain brushed aside my the mainstream control. Many of us are aware of superior and less toxic alternatives that in many cases have happier outcomes and we have seen those working for ourselves and for others where hospitals could not or would not help us. I feel better knowing that there are people who practice health care this way in the world and respect them for all the backlash industry has forced upon their profession or desire to offer real help to those in need. But now things are changing, and we will focus on that later by looking at what we are dealing with.

This is how the particles flooding blood really appear on high end microscopes with very high quality imaging equipment that can accurately perceive colour light waves.

Unfortunately for LBA’s it must without any doubt be extremely difficult if not impossible to judge the condition and appearance of blood by old methods, since the composition of blood is no longer anything like it was per-pandemic or unless you maybe had an older version of self-assembling bio-warfare causing your chronic disease. I know that happened and so do others but that is a story for another day and a good start is just remembering the created diseases that were Lyme and Morgellons for starter. The chemistry and and structural materials now seen in all blood are not the same as they were. Polymers are forming from foreign gels and can be seen in dry droplets, replacing old interpretations with confusing new causes and microscopically visual outcomes. Charged particles and self assembling material is present, blood membranes have been altered by synthetic lipids and now produce complex structures inside as well as becoming embedded with further particles that lodge in many kinds of cell types because that is what literature shows us they do in most all cases. More of these materials are being synthesized as constant alteration occurs in tandem (self-replication).

Some LBA’s were asking around at what the particles and other artifacts were soiling clients blood. They were curious, could see the amounts of material amassing significantly over time and felt something was odd, but some went back to the easy way which is to explain Pleomorphism or Chylomicrons, anything except the truth which can be seen here clearer than most can show you still to this point in the grand plandemic scheme of things.

RO and Silver nitrate stained blood after a few days. Blood shows completely washed out membrane with coloured particle contents clearly visible. Possibly the membranes may have had the enhancement of the washed out effect due to iron oxidation by silver nitrate, allowing for optical viewing to be enhanced. Blood samples without Silver nitrate still show same features internally and the membranes look synthetic still.

The video below is also a Silver nitrate and RO mixed blood sample after 2 or 3 days. If you watch it on a big screen like a laptop, PC , or TV you will see how bad the situation is. In this case it is my blood sample.

The silver nitrate does not only affect oxidation of metal or chromatic particles, it also affects halides (catalysts). Indications are suggestive that there may be reduction agents present and this showed to be consistent with raw samples taken just from COVID-19 swabs and injectables. This would possibly lend action to a bottoms down approach of self-assembly which allows reduction of metals and minerals in the body to broken down into usable constructive particles. We can clearly see the raw sources of this material utilize a bottoms up approach to assembly from said sources of evil pharma products. The reduction possibility is something in my endless notes and observations which will remain a suspect for some processes until I can find out more.

A further HD video to enlighten those looking for answers. video using same settings and conditions as the material above. The same for the video capture below.

Most of these images and videos are taken using a high-end 40x OEL adjustable aperture Reichert brand objective. Tomorrow a 100x high-end Reichert should be arriving and I cant wait to see how good that will be at 100x when viewing particles with the modified microscope system as it currently is.

Synthetic materials are formed above. Formed from smaller blue particles which we also see in vaccines, anesthetics and on RAT swabs. sometimes the Smaller blue particles up-assemble in to larger, more colourful, complex molecules which then expand in to cell structures or lipid vesicles of multi-lameller and also more simple composure.

Complex lamellar vesicle is seen above with colourful and organized structures inside. These kinds of vesicles are like those Often refereed to as GUV’s, MUV’s,etc. GUV = Giant uni-lamellar vesicle, MUV = Massive, LUV= Large.

Rant coming on, will post images in between ranting ;)

As these components were discovered in my work and mentioned here first some time ago I have to mention my annoyance for others claiming to be a source of knowledge only for gain or whatever reason. Certain mild celebrity Dr’s right now seem to write articles posting all the same info just after I share what is being studied here, but often with weird twists. There are no robots involved so far and I would be more privy in that department having the ability to view and visualize this particular material using custom designed and high-end equipment than most microscope setups being used out there right now. Just look at the imagery in articles here this year, where else do you see this quality and all these critical new observations?

Bright field of blood using Silver nitrate stain to show metallic particles oxidizing (brown). The particles in the lower left field may be different since they have not oxidized. This could be Halide based structures or other interactions.

The dark-field perspective of particles seen oxidized in the bright field image above the video.

When I hear people using the terms mentioned here first elsewhere and attaching ridiculous terms to the end in order to make them their own I only feel sorry for those buying into it, for those believing a person is a helping you rather than benefiting, and for people not getting more answers because credit is not being given to the original researchers of new findings who wish to afford analytical equipment that will change everything from peoples support. I know many subscribers feel the same and have mentioned the like in comments on other articles. Thank you for noticing and for your appreciation towards what some of us have been dedicated to! Peoples support so far has indeed brought about the facilitation and some tools that have brought new enlightenment. The images I are thanks to all who helped me afford the used lab grade Microscope, the enhanced imaging equipment, the tools and supplies to design mods for it, the dyes I use, the regular supplies, and other equipment.

Complex largely polymer-like structure secreting vesicular domains with complex membranes. Silver nitrate shows compositional differences through out the structure. Particles are observed embedded in structure as usual.

Adding ‘Robots’ to all the information discovered here and only makes you sound like a con-artist or crazy person. Lamellar-Robots, lipid-robots, and quite stupid terms that contradict each other, are non sensible but typical media buzz word techniques. Have we not learnt from elitist brain washing what this looks like yet? If I have a problem with other researchers then it is because of their desperation to be in the light and to better their businesses while not supporting those who feed them news to crapify or customize in their dramatic and overly buzzword-marketed way. Honesty is Key, accuracy is critical, and those not being consistent should be taken with a pinch of salt. I do not and cannot post every day just because I have to find something to post. I have much to post that people would absolutely love to see.

will tell you that our libraries of images, videos, and findings we have shared far exceed our ability to post them (not while ACTUALLY WORKING ON SOLUTIONS, EVIDENCING, AND PROBLEM SOLVING). You are either a celebrity Journalist who points at stuff and makes up names for things or a dedicated researcher spending hours analyzing, testing, observing, and reading! My work in these matters mostly alone is, every day, all day, and all night if I am well enough to manage longer hours before neurology sets in. I have one goal and one goal only. I occasionally let someone drag me away fro a day or part of it, but my ass is glued to my desk otherwise.

Same sample in BF. material inside of thick membrane structures shows texture and boundaries consistent with lipids and other material expected to be seen in hydrogels. Lending some possible indication to lamellar-hydrogels.

Same as above in dark field. Lipids and coloured material of varying complexity is seen within the structures. an outer layer is unique in that it does not appear as the out edge, but more so as a membrane as seen clearly when using other dyes previously.

So, I say this to discourage those who turn serious health matters into Hollywood TV for attention and personal gain into something more useful for us all, but mostly because I would sincerely love the help of everyone and anyone who wants to see accurate composition results and real solutions in rapid timing to support the purchase of a used LCMS (Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometer). I am happy if someone just sends me one! This will certainly give us so much information alongside the 3.5 years+ work that I have done already and I am very confident that knowing accurately the compositions of everything that remedy and evidence will follow fast.

The blood is clearly reaching more devastating levels of alteration then even I expected possible and I seriously worry that most of us are going to be in trouble. (my opinion). My eagerness to move forward is more of an anxiety that grows every time I see blood samples now.

Several people sent me a popular post this morning and said check how dumb this stuff sounds, and I had to agree. Its not fair to any of us by confusing people about what this or that is, buzz words are an elitists tactic to fool people and I find it rather insulting to take advantage of readers and researchers just to keep a crowd and funding on top of multiple incomes already. This is my full time obsession, for our safety, for our families, for humanity, for my own declining health, and I know for a fact that

spends his time mostly worrying about how to bring good people and GENUINE researchers together while doing other things to find answers. He has connected me with others and has helped my research or acquisition of materials with his networks. And I appreciate his ethics and good intentions, not just his desire to help others cooperate productively.

I really just wanted to add some highlights from today and er……..rant some!

Please do look through the work odds and bits in articles from previous posts. I appreciate any and all help from those contributing towards the LCMS equipment or to anyone who has one spare they want to send us ! I don’t care about money, i just want tools to do the job others should have done and clearly wont do properly.

