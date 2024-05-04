Wake up people, look whats happening to us now. This is my blood 2 days ago.

Above: A complex chip like structure like those studied by David @

in the injectable pharma products. We have been seeing these formations now slowly coming to fruition in blood more recently along with all the other things we have already been observing. Unfortunately other new consistencies I have seen are also very disturbing. The ring constructor bubbles are now presenting with an oily looking coloured ripple. We have seen this before but only in very small amounts. Now it is impossible to miss using the Leica scope. Not so easy to see on mid range microscopes.

The Large bright ring constructor cell (temporary term) is in this case not just looking like what you would expect from an oil possibly, but it is also layering a dense field of greenish grey material that does not pass the light easily. Large cell structures are included as usual and display nanomaterial like contents inside of the raised cell area.

Further expanded colloidal cell lie structures outside of the ring constructor this time. It is spread along large areas of the slide and definitely has material being formed inside of some membranes (see big cell top right).

More images of the altered RBC’s at 100x oil. The colouring of material in the cells is very evident again.

The below image made me really angry again because it is new and just another level of what else next. The colloidal molecules or complex structures have aligned them selves to the outside of the RBC and this is one of the ways the RBC will begin reforming in to what we believe is the Erythromer (Synthetically altered blood cell). These have grown larger over the last few years. It would seem something now allows these to mature more rapidly from nanoparticles and other material assembling in the blood. The extreme increase in environmental contamination via spraying, water, food, and more, is highly evident. “What could go wrong?” as David likes to say.

The overall condition of the blood is not only worsening, but it is going through regular stages of alteration and advancing rapidly through new morphological developments as well. The amount of foreign material has increased, the size is increasing, the complexity is increasing, and the range of materials is increasing drastically. A change must come soon, we know that this material is all fitting of transhumanising technology, but we do not know how it will effects us going forward, or how long we have. What we do now is that it is affecting our health severely, people have died, and more will logically follow this horrific pattern.

Please, help us label these materials efficiently so that we can identify the foreign material accurately. If we do this we will rapidly find ourselves answers to how to key the hydrogels. We have found one for which the sodium citrate addresses. We must find the other locks for the keys to fit in.

Many thanks as usual, and much love to all humanity !

