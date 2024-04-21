Lets take a look at the Erythromer in all of its own glory, but not in our favor.

Blood sample collage showing human blood having been altered by the warfare.

One of the most worrying things we will see is a particle embedded blood cells transition from RBC to Synthetic blood (Erythromer). Before we hit the video I would like to refer to the diagram above. Image (1:) Shows what looks like a damaged cell of the Echinocyte type. But this is not an RBC damaged by natural causes and now most will likely not be the case in most samples we see. (2:) The cell from image one after it has transitioned to a new cell type. (3:) View of the many complex productions occurring in synthetically altered cells. (4:) An expanded chart of varying material so far (not including all repeating forms or stages). Some of these images we showed a while back, the first case I saw was mine 5 or 6 months ago in the UK. The material which forms in synthetic protocells and ring constructor bubbles(temp name) floating in blood plasma attaches to the RBC’s later on it would seem at this It takes very little time for an RBC to change from damaged cell to synthetically reworked cell. The cell is obviously being ordered to function out of the norm. Our blood could not produce such unique materials or change this much without serious intervention. Lets see the video which has been sped up by almost 400x.stage.

The cell in the middle looks like one of the many damaged RBC’s we see so often now. This appearance of the damaged RBC is typically what would label it an Echinocyte in past teachings. What is happening here is that foreign material is attaching to the cell and entering the membrane. It takes no scientist to confirm what we see here as the RBC suddenly begins to transform into a synthetic cell structure with new membrane mechanics and the ability to begin producing materials that we automatically know nobody wants inside of them. Below here is the almost 40x speed version. Look at the construction of materials as they take new forms in the surrounding cells which have already been transitioned to the Erythromer like cell structure.

The video took approximately 1 hour for the cell to show complete transition from the already partially altered stage seen above. The cell being altered to this stage was not caught in this video (Echinocyte form). The fully altered cells are often coming out on the slide this way recently and more time on the slide just produces even more transitions. Remember that you will likely not see this same thing without the right microscope equipment. Also remember that this kind of activity is outside of a DIS-EASE type explanation. It is of complex and well designed nature, I am sure it is not without flaws.

This video is showing some of the externally created cell structures seen floating in the blood. These were the original structures many had seen for the longest part of 4 years research. The numbers are far higher in the average blood sample and these cell structures which are not directly correlated to the blood cells are actually created by the aggregated masses (bottom center of above video). These are very reminiscent of structures often found in Lyme disease patients. Those structures also goop off balloon like structures which formed similar cells. Lyme disease is known by most savvy researchers as being proven to be bio-warfare in nature (man created). Having had Lyme disease I find this very curious now that I can see these structures in many samples if not almost all at one stage or another. I doubt we all have Lyme disease itself, but I do not doubt that there are are structures which are forming synthetically designed cells ! The long dumbbell type spirochete which almost resembles Corynebacterium also is something I am seeing in many samples after a short while waiting for the slide to degrade. These ones do not seem to even be the same colours, with some being blue, some orange, and some white. I find these common exhibitions to be rather confusing. It rings alarm bells to me while setting my distrusting imagination off in to wondering if there are is something in those odd observations. Here is a sample from someone else who is consistent with the various coloured spirochete (wormy structures). So many people asking me about these. It looks like Lyme disease, but how could it be in so many people and what is the association with all this other bio-nano-tech based poisoning. This small aspect of our study into the warfare horror may not be related to Lyme and could be something very similar looking, not that I personally know of anything similar looking if I am honest.

