I used both evaporative sessile droplet formation (open) and closed with coverslip to evaluate if Australian zeolite (natural) had helped absorb or inhibit anything in the samples. I had quickly done some cheating and used AI with references to locate info regarding zeolites of many types and what their affects would be on lipids and LNP’s. My concern with zeolite was always that it contains high amounts of aluminium, which we now know are found in fairly high amounts in the shots and in clots as per official analysis. That likely means it needs aluminium in its processes as well as tin, and multiple other horrors on the lists. Self synthesizing material can indeed be created if you read enough papers. The Japanese stir recently regarding a self replicating COVID vaccine was amusing given that this stuff seems to be self replicating from the very beginning anyway. I don’t think you would convince anyone who’s really been paying attention that it isn’t or that we could all have this so densely packed in our blood if it was not self replicating and getting everywhere.

As we can see, once the droplet began evaporating all the usual self assembly features occurred but with different aggression. The amount and variation of lipids seemed to show much more productivity. Large and colourful colloidal structures, hybrid LNP’s, could be seen forming rapidly. Obviously we have done these viewings too many times to count of the top of our heads, but clearly this was excited by the presence of zeolite in a similar way that flaxseed had shown to increase output and formation in blood samples and in pure product samples. Those results were not expected at all and as I said before, those findings have significance with other data over time. see below images. We did not find flaxseed by accident and that is a product I was using to determine lipid types by inhibition or by growth factor. More on that soon.

looking back before moving forward. The blood with flaxseed oil was shocking after a few hours and definitely showed clear product enhancements could be observed at 40x (above and below image).

The image below is the Citonest and flaxseed alone. It showed larger formation identical to our biowarfare seen in the blood of everyone. Very distinct, and with all key features. My understanding of how this stuff assembles in two different environments enables me to translate what I see happening in the blood. The blood just does what the shots and swabs do, only so much slower that it is easy to get confused with which process is what.

So, back to our zeolite show and tell here. The video below is a cut displaying self-assembly at its best. For a long time now we have been showing great details and given some explaining about how and what some of these features are. Surprisingly it has never gained mass attention of the public or the main stream media, but it is all as we have been showing it to be and with full honesty. Other researchers seem to not want to share some of the observations we have made here in the last year. They are critical to proving that we have all been screwed and critical to understanding how we address the issue in terms of deactivation and clean out. It seems others are more concerned with imagining what we see is some kind of alien, electronic technology ,or tonnes of little mechanical robots. Our La Quinta debunk video addressed the guys trying to claim that dissolving salt with water and Tabaco was evidence of a Nano cure, We showed RO water curing salt crystals live! Some are touting snake venom and then contradicting themselves by talking about spike proteins, and other stuff which make no sense at all. Its just like a big distraction for anyone who will listen and want to follow a celebrity type it seems, just as we already followed the lies by our governments. People have delved into trusting anyone who isn’t the government and I think it is logical to assume the ops boys know this and have been using it to create diversion or confusion. This stuff all seems rather odd to us when we try to follow it.

Above video details the encapsulated forms of self-assembling material. Various differing lipids and cells are visible with a separate green lipid seen in some areas. The encapsulations which are likely an emulsion type cell for initial assembly stages, can create flows in order to perform rapid mixing. Stirring is often achieved by manipulating zeta potentials, this increases rate of collision and other factors which in turn result in far more rapid self-assembly. While the material is forming up we can observe nanoparticles of zeolite binding with very small amounts of material once the hybrid LNP’s have been formed to a certain stage. You can actually see the zeolite clump together from absolutely nowhere, but this is what you are seeing. So what my summery of events leads me to understand is that as suggested below by the AI search it is fair to say some things such as lipid formation are enhanced by the zeolite and very little or only particular structures seem to resonate with the zeolite in order for it do what we would expect in most cases, absorb material and clump. It is not advisable in my opinion to enhance any of this material, since we do not know what genetic material is forming silently, or what else is being brewed. Enhancing the lipids to suck up only select amounts of particular material at the later stages of morphology is probably not going to be useful and likely only increase lipid production and stability, Just as we saw with flaxseed oil. Below, Citonest and zeolite. All material and other usual features unpacked and formed after droplet evaporation has finished.

Interestingly the Citonest seems to lack sodium in comparison to other shots we have tested. The large amounts of salt which have trapped some of our material inside must have come from salts in the zeolite and so we get to see these interesting electrolytes exploiting material behaviour inside. Of course they do look like microchips and it is very easy to see why this exotic material would make you think such. At the end of the day it is all evil material and may even be implication to attempts at creating wet computing systems of human beings. That is of course still inline with what has been coming from the WEF (world economic foreign), I cant imagine the panic that will be seen when 2/3rds of the world realise the tinfoil hatters tried to warn them, without their waking up this material will show its true intentions in time. By which point it will be too late for those sleepy conspiracy theorists to do anything about it, if it isn’t too late already. I do worry so much about time.

Very low amounts of material seemed to be absorbed by the zeolite and the zeolite actually needs to be viewed again with just RO water so we can see if some of what was captured was not already in the zeolite, often zeolite does contain other material from its absorption in the ground. This image above was the slide covered by coverslip sample where zeolite did not seem to dissolve or breakdown well, the same batch mixed without coverslip completely mixed down to non visible particles while being stirred in the droplet thermal channel events which happen in evaporative sessile droplets.

Above Citonest and zeolite unpacking at 25x enlarged after ROI. I forgot to update measurements from 40x on screen, oops.

From chat GPT4.0, I originally had MetaAI fetch me info on my phone, it also had science paper references too. Essentially, zeolites aid and enhance self assembly. It wouldn’t help me or anyone else by spending too much time on this and adding papers, anyone can do that, but you get the picture. Zeolites are porous materials often used as catalysts and molecular sieves, and they can have unique effects when applied in systems involving self-assembling lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and other lipid-based structures.

Key Role of Zeolites in Self-Assembling Systems:

Nanostructured Template: Zeolites' highly ordered, porous structure can act as a template for the self-assembly of lipids. Due to their specific pore sizes and surface areas, zeolites may influence how lipids organize into vesicles or nanoparticles. This templating effect can lead to well-ordered lipid layers that otherwise might be more randomly assembled. Stabilization of Lipid Bilayers: Zeolites can help stabilize the formation of lipid bilayers by acting as a scaffold. The interaction between the lipid molecules and the hydrophilic/hydrophobic regions of zeolites helps to maintain the structural integrity of lipid assemblies, reducing aggregation or unwanted fusion of particles. Enhanced Encapsulation Efficiency: Zeolites may also improve the encapsulation properties of LNPs. By influencing the structure and self-organization of lipids, they can increase the efficiency with which therapeutic molecules (e.g., mRNA, DNA, drugs) are encapsulated within LNPs. The pore structure of zeolites helps control the release rate of encapsulated molecules, making the system more efficient. Catalytic Role in Formation: Zeolites can act as catalysts in the process of self-assembly. They may accelerate or guide the formation of lipids into the desired nanoparticle structures. Their surfaces provide a site for the alignment and interaction of lipid components, potentially speeding up assembly processes or improving the precision of the assembly. Modifying Surface Properties: The surface properties of zeolites (e.g., charge, polarity) can be tuned, which can influence how the lipid nanoparticles interact with biological systems. This can lead to controlled release profiles, enhanced targeting ability, and potentially improved biocompatibility.

Self-Assembling Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs):

Lipid nanoparticles are primarily made of lipids that self-assemble in aqueous environments to form bilayer structures. These particles are widely used in drug delivery (e.g., mRNA vaccines). Zeolites can be introduced to modify or optimize the assembly and stability of these systems.

Deeper Understanding:

Do you understand how the unique structure of zeolites can influence the self-assembly of lipids? If not, let’s dive into how the pore sizes and surface areas of zeolites are critical in guiding lipid arrangement. How do you think zeolites affect the encapsulation and delivery of molecules in LNPs? We can explore their molecular sieve effect further if you’re unsure.

CAN ZEOLITE ENHANCE THE VACCINE?

Zeolites could potentially enhance vaccines, especially lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based vaccines, in several ways. While zeolites have not been widely used in commercial vaccine formulations like the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, their unique properties suggest they could offer advantages in drug delivery, stability, and efficacy. Here’s how zeolites could play a role:

1. Improved Stability of Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs)

LNPs are commonly used in mRNA vaccines (e.g., Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines) to encapsulate and deliver the delicate mRNA. One of the challenges with these vaccines is maintaining the stability of LNPs over time, especially at higher temperatures. Zeolites, due to their porous structure and surface chemistry, can:

Stabilize lipid bilayers : Zeolites could help maintain the structural integrity of LNPs, preventing them from aggregating or degrading.

Control release: The porous structure of zeolites could be used to control the release of the mRNA payload, enhancing the vaccine’s effectiveness by delivering it more precisely over time.

2. Enhanced Encapsulation Efficiency

In mRNA vaccines, encapsulating the nucleic acid payload efficiently is critical for both protection of the mRNA and effective delivery into cells. Zeolites could improve this process:

Increased payload capacity : Zeolites may enhance the loading of mRNA or other molecules into the LNPs due to their high surface area and ability to interact with lipid molecules during the self-assembly process.

Protection of cargo: The mRNA or other therapeutic molecules could be more effectively shielded from enzymatic degradation during transport in the body.

3. Improved Delivery and Targeting

Zeolites could help with targeted delivery of vaccines to specific tissues or cells. Their surface can be modified with functional groups that enhance:

Cellular uptake : By modifying zeolite surfaces, vaccine delivery to specific tissues or immune cells can be improved, leading to stronger immune responses.

Adjuvant effect: Zeolites can also act as an adjuvant (a substance that boosts the immune response). Their ability to present antigens (like mRNA or proteins) to the immune system in an organized way could enhance the overall immune response, making the vaccine more effective

It seems in my intention to find us all answers where I possibly can that it has been offending occasional individuals who are hopeful of old remedies and certain treatments. From the moment I knew hospitals were going to let me die or live a life where I would be disabled at best, I realized that nature had all the answers and that they were not on our side. That’s how I got this well, nature, and still I am struggling. We are looking into natural stuff such as targeted enzymes too, the question is, which works and which is harmful. I only tell the truth and I try to act cautiously on things I haven’t had time to check or cannot find reason to without having a lead as to why it might do what we want. Time is short and most of my understanding here has come from analysing the biowarfare itself. we need to find something that will work, and something that is safe. We must know how it does this, guessing and throwing everything I own under the scope hasn’t helped me, except for with sodium citrate and charcoal. complex material like this will likely have a key, but it was probably not something that is high in our diets and will likely have to be extracts or a concentrates to work effectively or at all. Again, likely a combo of keys.

Thank you for reading and please support my constant efforts to find answers. I strive to bring the truth along with good people like

and others.

