I pondered upon an AI book writer.
This is what it concluded of my substack.
May 13
Karl.C
31
532nm laser scanning microscopy from last year. No laser induced activity noticed.
No observable deterioration of the material using scanning laser or static laser microscopy at 532nm.
May 11
Karl.C
40
The current rate of change is overwhelming. The blood is almost unrecognizable after 10-30 mins on the slide.
Alarming, new and consistent extremities of blood alteration.
May 4
Karl.C
111
The latest short Maria Zeee interview. A rush through whats really in the blood.
David Nixon and Karl.C interviewed by Maria Zeee. Nanotechnology and synthetic biology.
May 4
Karl.C
47
April 2024
The process of altering our blood cells. See an Erythromer form in this video.
The Erythromer and the realization of it upon us. No one will ever accept this!
Apr 21
Karl.C
82
Full upload of our podcast with Michael, Dr Paul Oosterhuis, David Nixon, and Karl.C.
All the stuff in the blood discussed in short detail.
Apr 18
Karl.C
36
A short video with David and I explaining part of our work so far.
Whats in the shots, water, on Rapid antigen tests, and more.
Apr 18
Karl.C
85
Tonight's breaking live stream.
A tour of just a touch of the tyranny!
Apr 16
Karl.C
51
The blood reaches new levels of tragic alteration.
More undeniably obvious nanotechnology processes obsessed in HD.
Apr 15
Karl.C
140
Blood Serum, complex Hydrogel, and Scaffolding of tissue like material.
A possible cause for triggering of rapid clots via cell mimicry agents. Complex technologies combined in aid of what seems to be a trans-humanist…
Apr 7
Karl.C
77
Blood reaches new catastrophic levels of alteration. DOD Erythromer like tech in full swing. Coacervates, Proteinosomes, and more.
No one can hide this now. All one has to do is look on a good lab grade industrial scope.
Apr 1
Karl.C
153
March 2024
RIFE & DC Lignocaine samples support material is highly responsive to RF (Radio Frequencies).
Rapid response to RIFE as it energizes Injectable hydrogel processes.
Mar 22
Karl.C
112
